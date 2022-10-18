Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersShorewood, IL
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
Brookfield Zoo animals eating pumpkins is the fall diversion we all needJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Haunted car wash: TikTok video gives a sneak peek of this suburban Chicago's "Tunnel of Terror'Jennifer GeerOrland Park, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Another Handful of Mothman Sightings in Chicago, One Spoke?
This "Mothman" made several appearances in the Chicago area recently, and one even spoke up?? ChicagoSuntimes. We have written about "Mothman" being seen throughout Illinois, a lot of Chicago area stuff, for quite a while now. The Brewed, a horror-themed coffee shop in Avondale, Illinois hosted a costume contest recently and Mothman showed up, and didn't win. See, it's a trick...because you can't win a costume contest if it ISN'T A COSTUME, dude.
For 8 Years in a Row, This Illinois City Named “Rattiest” in US
It's a weird thing to be known for. There is one Illinois city that can claim it is the rat capital of America for the 8th straight year. Well, rats. Literally. This notorious claim to fame from Orkin goes to Chicago, Illinois for the 8th straight year. The "Most Rat-Infested" city in America is the Windy City according to their data and there really isn't a close 2nd.
Take a trip to Illinois’ Oldest Dairy Queen open for 75 years
There is nothing quite like a classic soft-serve ice cream cone from Dairy Queen. And if you are looking for a special treat here in the Land of Lincoln, why not head to the Oldest Dairy Queen in Illinois, which has been serving customers from the same location for over 75 years.
959theriver.com
Second Raising Cane’s In The Area Opened This Week
The for the second time in a year, Raising Cane’s has opened a location within the Will County area. On Tuesday, October 18th, 2022 Raising Cane’s had their grand opening in Shorewood at Route 59 near Vertin Blvd. It was on March 8th of this year in Joliet...
wjol.com
A Joliet Institution Expected To Close Sometime Next Year
The future of Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home in Joliet is on life support. WJOL has learned the facility could be closing as early as the first month of the new year. Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home was born out of the mission of the Joliet Franciscan Sisters to meet the unmet needs of people. The land at 1201 Wyoming Avenue on Joliet’s west side is owned by the Sisters and ground was broken on May 1st, 1960. The first residents began moving into the new facility in January of 1962. OLA became the gold standard for rehabilitation and long term care and independent living within the Joliet community. But the building at Wyoming has fallen into disrepair over the years. Problems with elevators not working or broken dishwashers. An outside management team has been running the day-to-day operations and when food service wasn’t available, they had to order in breakfast from McDonald’s. Residents are eating off of paper plates and it’s been hard to keep staff.
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love eating steaks, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
wjol.com
Joliet Church Hosts Trunk-or-Treat Event
Faith Lutheran Church in Joliet will host its Trunk-or-Treat event from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, in the church’s parking lot, 353 N. Midland. Parishioners will hand out treats from the backs of their cars. Games and crafts also will be offered.
wjol.com
A Leader In Joliet Dies Suddenly
The president of the NAACP Joliet branch and served as Chairman of the African American Business Association Michael Clark has died. Clark was also actively involved with the Joliet Chamber of Commerce. He died Wednesday morning from an apparent heart attack at the age of 41. Clark was appointed to...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Illinois
If you're a fan of crispy chicken tenders and sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Illinois. Read on to learn more.
wrtv.com
Three Indiana cities listed among 50 rattiest in the country
ATLANTA — Chicago may soon need to change its name from "The Windy City" to the "Rattiest City," after topping Orkin's Top 50 Rattiest Cities List, yet again. Orkin released the list today, and for the eighth consecutive year, the Midwest city takes the top spot. New York beat...
wjol.com
Illinois State Police Recognizes Officers Involved with Reducing Violence on Chicago Area Expressways
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Expressway shootings down 42%, injury shootings down 45%, homicides down 83%. October 2022 marks the one-year anniversary of the Illinois State Police’s (ISP) push to reverse the increase in violence on Chicago area expressways. To recognize the ISP officers from across the state deployed to work in Cook County, District Chicago officers, as well as the Division of Criminal Investigation special agents, telecommunicators, air operations, crime scene investigators, those in forensic services, radio technicians, and everyone involved in supporting this mission, ISP is awarding these dedicated men and women the Violent Crime Expressway Ribbon.
napervillelocal.com
$10.5M Mansion With 8 Fireplaces, Pool, Fire Pit, More In Naperville
NAPERVILLE, IL — This stately Naperville mansion is stunning just to behold, with its striking Tudor design and turret-style accents. Inside, you’ll find a host of luxurious amenities, including eight fireplaces, a spa with an indoor resistance pool, a sauna and more. Outside, you have your own private...
Suburban Teen Dies After Incident During Choir Event at Naperville School: Authorities
A 17-year-old high school student died tragically during a musical event at Naperville North High School Friday, authorities said. The DuPage County coroner's office said it was investigating the death of 17-year-old Daniel Moshi of Franklin Park, who died suddenly Friday evening. Naperville fire officials confirmed they responded to the...
Teen Was Singing Solo When He Collapsed, Died at Naperville Choir Event, Family Says
Seventeen-year-old Daniel Moshi was doing the thing he loved most when he unexpectedly died onstage during a tragic incident at a suburban choir event, his family said. "They told us that while he was doing his solo, he just passed out," said his mother Karolin Moshi. "He collapsed and we don't know anything else."
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.
Rogers Park was the only Chicago neighborhood, and one of only two Illinois locations, to make Money.com's list of the top 50 places to live in the nation. Coming in at sixteen is the suburb of Naperville.
ABC7 Chicago
Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income pilot has over 184K applicants for just 3,250 spots
COOK COUNTY, Ill. -- During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Takiyah Franklin continued working as a phlebotomist even as she worried about the possibility of spreading COVID-19 to her own children. "I couldn't take off," she said. "I had to work." Franklin, 46, of Oak Park, is among the...
Applications for $500 Per Month Cook County Income Pilot Program Close Friday
The deadline for Cook County residents to apply for an income pilot program that guarantees two years worth of $500 monthly payments is looming. The Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot program, which applications opened for earlier this month, provides 3,250 eligible residents with monthly payments of $500 for two years.
Mountain lion killed in Illinois, sent to U of I
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of I for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin, and exploratory movements across the Midwest. Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials […]
Where to get the best pizza in Chicago
photo of pizzaPhoto by manvi mathur (Creative Commons) Where should go you when you're craving some amazing pizza in Chicago? There are so many choices it can be overwhelming. Here are my favorite choices for a great slice of pie.
