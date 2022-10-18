Read full article on original website
5 winter-friendly outdoor activities in BransonEvan CrosbyBranson, MO
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Ozark Courthouse Square Historic District in Ozark, Missouri has its history tooCJ CoombsOzark, MO
Former mayor of Branson, Missouri, James Mason 'Jim' Owen, and popular publicist for floating and fishing in the OzarksCJ CoombsBranson, MO
Braden Complex pickleball court ribbon cutting November 1
The city of Hollister will officially open the Roger and Becky Braden Recreational Complex Pickleball Courts on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 4 p.m. with a Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting. Members of the Hollister Pickleball Club will demonstrate the sport and interested spectators will have a chance to...
Hollister School seeking help with history of sign
Hollister Elementary School has received a piece of its own history from Hollister Alderman David Willard. Alderman Willard acquired an old Hollister Elementary School sign several years ago when former Superintendent Tim Taylor, along with the school board, held an auction of items left in the old elementary school building.
Branson’s biggest Oktoberfest takes place Sunday
Your opportunity to again correctly pronounce “lebkuchenherzen,” then eat one, is coming on Sunday, Oct. 23, in Branson. Faith Lutheran Church is hosting the 30th annual Oktoberfest celebrating German culture and food from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature traditional German food, games for the kids, photo booths, a raffle, a silent auction, and more.
LaVerne Viola Baker
LaVerne Viola Baker, 89, of Kimberling City, MO, passed away October 18, 2022. LaVerne was born on February 24, 1933, in St. Louis, MO, daughter of Frank and Hilda Seiberlich. She was preceded in death by her parents and only sister, Marilyn Dwyer and son, David Neigglemann. LaVerne is survived...
Linda K. Kent
Linda K. Kent, 71, of Kimberling City, MO passed away on October 13, 2022. Linda was born December 26, 1950, in Sacramento, CA, the daughter of Weldon and Bonnie (Stevens) Townsend. She was preceded in death by her husband Terry Kent; her parents; son Terry Kent Jr; and two sisters...
Marilyn ‘Grammy’ June Blair
Marilyn ‘Grammy’ June Blair, 90, of Hollister, MO passed away on October 17, 2022, at home with loved ones nearby. Marilyn was born on August 10, 1932, in Delaware, OH, the daughter of Stanley and Dorothy (Morton) Curtis. She was preceded in death by her parents; husban Clayton...
BRAC Halloween weekend production opens Thursday
The Branson Regional Arts Council invites the community to join them at the Historic Owen Theatre for their upcoming Halloween weekend production of Noel Coward’s classic Blithe Spirit. Under the direction of Carson Burkett, this comedic play will host a total of five performances. Showtimes will be at 7...
The Texas Tenors to display hall of fame plaque in Branson
Guests of the Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre in Branson will now have an opportunity to view the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame plaques for both Mickey Gilley and The Texas Tenors. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Branson/Lakes Area Tourism Community Enhancement District Executive Director Kirk Elmquist joined John Hagen,...
Dannie Wilkinson
Dannie Wilkinson, 79, of Reeds Spring, MO passed away on October 18, 2022. He was born in Wichita, KS, on January 31, 1943, to Thomas and Adaline (Warner) Wilkinson. No service is planned at this time. Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, MO.
Taney County Sheriffs Department conducts CPS campaign
The Taney County Sheriff’s Office participated in the Child Passenger Safety (CPS) week law enforcement campaign, conducted from Sept.18 to 24. The goal of the campaign was to remind parents and other adults responsible for children traveling in motor vehicles of the importance of child safety seats and seat belts.
Lady Panthers take 3rd in Sparta Lady Trojan Invitational
The Forsyth Lady Panthers Volleyball team traveled to Sparta for the Sparta Lady Trojan Invitational. The Lady Panthers took on teams from; Miller, which they fell to 0-2; Fordland, which they defeated 2-0; Salem, which they lost to 0-2; Ash Grove, who they tied with 1-1; and Ava during the tournament.
