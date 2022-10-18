ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaux Bridge, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Man dead after falling, hitting head during fight on Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette police say

A man is dead after police say he fell and struck his head during a fight on NW Evangeline Thruway Saturday morning. Lafayette police officers responded to the 2000 block of NW Evangeline Thruway around 9:27 a.m. after reports of a man lying in the road on NW Frontage Road. Officers found the man unresponsive; a passerby started CPR until medical personnel arrived and took over, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Victim identified, suspect arrested after man hit his head and died during Evangeline Thruway fight

A suspect has been arrested after a 60-year-old man died after striking his head on the ground during a fight on NW Evangeline Thruway Saturday morning. Charles Thomas, 60, of Lafayette, was identified as the victim. Lafayette police responded to the 2000 block of NW Evangeline Thruway around 9:27 a.m. Saturday after reports of a man lying on the Frontage Road. CPR was administered by a bystander, then emergency medical responders, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Jennings Man Arrested for Shooting Neighbors Birds

Jennings, La - A Jennings man has been arrested after being accused of shooting his neighbor’s birds, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say deputies had traveled to the residence of Warren Joseph Bourgeois, 47, on Wednesday, Oct. 19 to arrest him on three outstanding contempt of court warrants. But deputies say when they arrived, they found that he had recently shot and killed his neighbor’s guinea fowls on Sunday, Oct. 16.
JENNINGS, LA
Seven arrests include drug, theft charges

Local agencies on Friday reported seven arrests, including charges of theft and drug possession. Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported these arrests:. --Shayla Micheal Morris, 35, Robertson Street, Franklin, was arrested at 10:51 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of theft. Morris was released on a $2,000 bond. --Nikki R. Mayon, 40,...
MORGAN CITY, LA

Comments / 0

