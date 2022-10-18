Read full article on original website
Man dead after falling, hitting head during fight on Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette police say
A man is dead after police say he fell and struck his head during a fight on NW Evangeline Thruway Saturday morning. Lafayette police officers responded to the 2000 block of NW Evangeline Thruway around 9:27 a.m. after reports of a man lying in the road on NW Frontage Road. Officers found the man unresponsive; a passerby started CPR until medical personnel arrived and took over, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Victim identified, suspect arrested after man hit his head and died during Evangeline Thruway fight
A suspect has been arrested after a 60-year-old man died after striking his head on the ground during a fight on NW Evangeline Thruway Saturday morning. Charles Thomas, 60, of Lafayette, was identified as the victim. Lafayette police responded to the 2000 block of NW Evangeline Thruway around 9:27 a.m. Saturday after reports of a man lying on the Frontage Road. CPR was administered by a bystander, then emergency medical responders, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Vandalism and theft crimes have Breaux Bridge police on high alert
Vandalism and theft crimes have Breaux Bridge law enforcement on high alert at all times, but Breaux Bridge police have specific strategies in their approach to stop these types of crimes.
Duson man killed after crashing into a tree in St. Landry Parish
A 45-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash last night, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop I.
Lafayette bar owner allegedly taking split of employee tips
Former employee at Wurst Biergarten bar has filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Labor
Jennings man arrested after allegedly killing birds he claimed kept his mother awake
Arrest made following investigation of the death of teen at Paragon Casino Resort
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - An arrest has been made in relation to an ongoing investigation of the recent death of 17-year-old Giah Barrere, whose body was found at the Paragon Casino Resort on October 3. The Tunica-Biloxi Police Department arrested Alexis Noel Dauzat, 21, of Marksville, for one count of...
Jennings Man Arrested for Shooting Neighbors Birds
Jennings, La - A Jennings man has been arrested after being accused of shooting his neighbor’s birds, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say deputies had traveled to the residence of Warren Joseph Bourgeois, 47, on Wednesday, Oct. 19 to arrest him on three outstanding contempt of court warrants. But deputies say when they arrived, they found that he had recently shot and killed his neighbor’s guinea fowls on Sunday, Oct. 16.
Breaux Bridge house fire leaves family without home to live in
In late Sept., Breaux Bridge resident Junius John Joseph and his family's whole life turned upside down when their kitchen oven caught fire.
Seven arrests include drug, theft charges
Local agencies on Friday reported seven arrests, including charges of theft and drug possession. Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported these arrests:. --Shayla Micheal Morris, 35, Robertson Street, Franklin, was arrested at 10:51 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of theft. Morris was released on a $2,000 bond. --Nikki R. Mayon, 40,...
Family calls for justice after 58-year-old man killed in hit-and-run on Ambassador Caffery Parkway
Unrestrained Duson man dies in single-vehicle crash
Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 356 in St. Landry Parish on October 20 that claimed the life of Wilfredo A. Cruz of Duson.
Former Opelousas cop convicted of malfeasance for battering man suffering mental health episode
A former Opelousas Police Department officer captured on hospital video battering a Black man who was awaiting treatment for a mental health episode in October 2019 was convicted Tuesday on three counts of malfeasance in office. Tyron Andrepont, 52, was found guilty of three out of the five malfeasance counts...
Opelousas police officer fired after beating a Black teen, convicted on three counts of malfeasance in office
‘How could you?’ Indoor playground owner questions why someone would steal from a business that helps young people
Lafayette Police are searching for a suspect who burglarized a children's play arena
Motorcycle crash on Camellia Blvd. leaves one dead
A Lafayette man is dead after his motorcycle struck another vehicle on Camellia Blvd.
One dead in New Iberia shooting; victim identified
A 20-year-old New Iberia man was found shot on the side of the road Tuesday night; he was pronounced dead at the scene.
