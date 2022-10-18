ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver, WV

WOWK 13 News

3 arrested for allegedly vandalizing Logan County, WV church

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Three people have been arrested for allegedly spray painting vulgarities on the Henlawson Church of Christ building and other buildings in the area. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says this happened on Oct. 7. They say the estimated damage is around $3,440. Deputies say they found multiple other buildings, including […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WJHL

Abingdon pursuit suspect arrested in Tazewell County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man who allegedly led Washington County, Virginia authorities on a high-speed pursuit Wednesday was arrested in Tazewell County. According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, Craig Smith was arrested by the Bluefield Police Department on Thursday around 2 p.m. Smith had fled from deputies in Smyth County Wednesday night […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WSAZ

Dispatch: Man flees on foot into river after vehicle pursuit

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - What started as a vehicle pursuit ended with a man in the river. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, a man led Nitro Police Officers on a chase that went through Saint Albans. It happened after midnight, around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The man eventually bailed...
NITRO, WV
lootpress.com

Woman convicted of murder in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (LOOTPRESS) – J. Christopher Plaster, Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney, announced today that Marticia Michelle Mathias, age 56, of Tannersville, VA, was convicted by a jury in the murder of Douglas Campbell French of Tannersville and the malicious wounding of Ronald Allison of Thompson Valley. At...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
connect-bridgeport.com

Police Identify Driver Killed in School Bus Collision

According to MetroNews, a Logan County man has been identified as the victim who died in a collision with a Mingo County school bus on Tuesday. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department identified the victim as Thomas Francis, 50, of Omar. He was driving a service truck which struck the...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Raleigh County Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Jamie Vass, 45, of Beckley, pleaded guilty today to distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 7, 2022, Vass sold approximately 1 ounce of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at her Beckley residence. Vass further admitted to selling approximately 47 grams of methamphetamine to the confidential informant at her residence on March 27, 2022.
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston man sentenced for threatening Kanawha County judge

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston man already incarcerated will spend more time behind bars for threatening to kill a Kanawha County Circuit Court judge. According to Kanawha County Court officials, Matthew Newsome, 29, of Charleston was sentenced to one to 10 years in prison on each of three counts. Judge Duke Bloom ruled the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WJHL

1 dead after crash involving school bus in nearby West Virginia

MINGO COUNTY, W.V. (WOWK) – One person was killed after a crash involving a Mingo County school bus and truck, the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said the fatality in the crash was the driver of the truck. According to Mingo Central High School, seven students and a bus driver were […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

MINGO COUNTY, WV
wwhseagledispatch.org

West Virginia’s Spine Chilling History

Many people in West Virginia have visited or at least heard of places like Fright Night, Fear on the Farm, and Miller’s Nightmare Haunted Farm. These places are popular “haunted” attractions, but have you heard of West Virginia’s real haunted places? Places like Lake Shawnee, Droop Mountain, and The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum have claims of haunting’s in their history.
MERCER COUNTY, WV

