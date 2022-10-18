Read full article on original website
Detroit Pistons prepared to make historical draft pick
The G League will be conducting its own draft on October 22 and the Detroit Pistons are reportedly going to make what could be a historic pick for its affiliate, the Motor City Cruise. That would be the selection of Yeshiva University’s Ryan Turell. The NBA is known for...
BREAKING: Brandon Ingram's Injury Status In Jazz-Pelicans Game
Brandon Ingram has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game between the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans.
Charles Barkley destroys Rob Pelinka after Lakers’ sad loss to Clippers
The Los Angeles Lakers have opened the 2022-23 season in the same way that they did the 2021-22 season: with two losses. After an ugly loss to the Golden State Warriors, the Lakers were beaten yet again by the Clippers on Thursday night. At this point, it is no surprise...
2 former Lakers thriving makes Rob Pelinka’s mistakes hurt even more
It is safe to say that Los Angeles Lakers fans are not happy with Rob Pelinka. After stumbling into a championship-winning team in large part thanks to LeBron James, Pelinka has done everything since to dismantle the team, proving he might not understand why the team was successful in the first place.
Blackhawks: Tyler Johnson’s first two goals spark comeback win
The Chicago Blackhawks have one of the worst rosters in the National Hockey League. For that reason, a lot of people expect them to be amongst the bottom teams in the league. However, pieces of paper with names on them don’t play the games. The Hawks are now 3-2-0...
Every radio call of Bryce Harper’s NLCS-winning home run in Game 5 (Video)
Relive the magic of Bryce Harper’s game-winning home run in Game 5 of the NLCS with the tingle-inducing radio calls of the moment. Bryce Harper is working on getting a key to the city of Philadelphia with the way he’s coming through in the playoffs. He was the...
Atlanta Falcons blowout loss a wake up to start Ridder
The Atlanta Falcons dropped to 3-4 on the season in a 35-17 loss to the Bengals in a game that was completely dominated by the Bengals’ offense. There are two stories in this game that should be getting the focus with the first being the obvious secondary injuries that left Atlanta forced to send out the bottom portion of their depth chart at corner and safety.
Memphis Basketball: Tigers land three-star 2023 wing Carl Cherenfant
Carl Cherenfant is viewed as an elite athlete and defender in the 2023 class. And Memphis Basketball was able to land his commitment. The wing position for Memphis Basketball has gone through a ton of changes in just the past 16 months. Players such as Emoni Bates, Earl Timberlake, and Landers Nolley were on the roster before but all left at the beginning of this offseason.
Gallery: Louisville Live, Red-White Scrimmage
It was a loaded weekend for the Louisville men's and women's basketball programs.
