Two who died in small plane crash in Marietta were licensed pilots

The pilot and passenger of a twin-engine plane that took off Tuesday morning from John Glenn Columbus International Airport and crashed near the border of Ohio and West Virginia about an hour later have been identified.

The Ohio Highway Patrol identified the deceased as 45-year-old Eric Seevers, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and Timothy Gifford, 49, of Orient. The patrol did not identify who was piloting the plane.

The crash occurred around 7:15 a.m. in a parking lot at the Pioneer Buick GMC dealership on Pike Street on the 1000 block of Pike Street in Marietta, according to the patrol. Video from the crash shows the a large ball of fire as the plane landed on the dealership.

The 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90 took off from John Glenn Columbus International Airport around 6:40 a.m., believed to be headed to West Virginia.

No one on the ground was injured, but there was damage reported to vehicles at the car dealership, the patrol said.

Both men had pilot's licenses, according to Federal Aviation Administration records reviewed by The Dispatch. Gifford got his license in 2019 and had a medical assessment in March that stated he must wear glasses when flying. Seevers got his pilot's license on June 18.

Gifford is a retired firefighter from the Columbus Division of Fire, according to Steve Stein, president of International Association of Fire Fighters Local 67, which represents city firefighters. He joined the division in 2006 and retired in May.

Stein said Gifford was an active member of the firefighters' union and had worked with him during his career.

"He was a helluva guy. Tim was one of those guys beyond being a great firefighter and a great paramedic, he was a great person," Stein said. "He worked, led, and taught with compassion and served without question. I wish we could have 1,600 Tim Giffords, but we were lucky to have had one."

Stein said the union will be assisting Gifford's family as needed.

The patrol was investigating the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration, though the NTSB will ultimately take the lead and issue a report on the crash.

