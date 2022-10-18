ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

AllTitans

Titans 'Find a Way' to Score Enough

For the first time since Ryan Tannehill became the starting quarterback, the offense failed to score a touchdown, but a 19-7 victory over the Indianapolis Colts extended the current win streak to four games.
NASHVILLE, TN
PIX11

Meet the billionaires who own NFL teams

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder may not be on the formal agenda when his counterparts meet in New York on Tuesday. His name is sure to come up anyway. Snyder is the subject of multiple ongoing investigations by Congress and the league, and his status got renewed scrutiny last week following an ESPN report detailing his efforts […]
WASHINGTON, DC
The Blade

Southview girls jell to win school's first NLL soccer title

Experience, chemistry, and versatility enabled the Southview girls to make school history this fall as the Cougars won the school's first Northern Lakes League girls soccer title. Guided by nine seniors, Southview (11-3-2) went 6-1-0 in the NLL to capture the program's first conference championship in one of the area's most competitive leagues. “To win the first one ever, and for it to be the last NLL title in the current format, makes it even more special,” Southview coach Majd Ali said. “The biggest keys are belief and chemistry. The girls fully believed they could win the NLL because of the hard work and effort they put in.” Senior captain Paige Brown, a midfielder who has scored seven goals to go along with nine assists, said the current players also won for all the program's alumni.
SYLVANIA, OH

