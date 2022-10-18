ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

WANE-TV

OSHP: Defiance Co. crash leaves 1 with serious injuries

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — One person suffered serious injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in Defiance County Friday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) say the crash happened at approximately 10:20 a.m. on state Route 15. Lorin Shonk was driving southeast on state Route 15 behind Guy LaFontaine...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
parentherald.com

Tragedy in Ohio as Canton Teen Dies in Car Crash Near Toledo

A Canton teen died in a tragic car accident near Toledo on Sunday evening. School officials from Canton Central Catholic confirmed the unfortunate news that junior student Jacob Brown was the one who died in the crash. Maumee police responded to the fatal car crash at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday,...
CANTON, OH
WTOL-TV

Missing Cirigliano family spotted at UP gas station

MICHIGAN, USA — A family of four that has been missing since Sunday were spotted filling up their van in Michigan's Upper Peninsula Monday, law enforcement said Friday. The Cirigliano family was last heard from on Sunday when family members said the father Anthony was acting paranoid. Friday afternoon,...
GULLIVER, MI
13abc.com

One dead, two injured in four-vehicle crash on I-75 in Hancock Co.

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead and multiple people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash on I-75 northbound early Friday morning. Traffic was backed up approximately four miles because of a vehicle fire around 2:44 a.m. when a semi driven by Jagdeep Singh Chohan, 33, Brampton, Ont., struck the rear of a stopped tanker truck, operated by Robert A. Borer Jr., 55, Toledo.
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Celebrating Toledo history with art

Family of missing Michigan man found dead in Tennessee seeking justice, reform. A local mother wants to make sure families of missing persons are able to file reports sooner and get information like phone records and locations. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Toledo Celtics Rigby Club wants to know who...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Friends of Maumee murder-suicide victim Melissa Shoop are celebrating her life while raising awareness against domestic violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On October 21, 2019, 31-year-old Melissa Shoop was murdered at her home in Maumee by her ex-boyfriend, who later shot and killed himself. “Melissa was in a domestic violence relationship and she had decided to leave that person whom she shared two children with and then he had followed her home one night and waited behind a house for her,” said one of her friends, Jennifer Koperski.
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

Wood stolen from bleachers at Sterling Park

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo rugby club wants to know who stole the wood from its bleachers. The Toledo Celtics Rugby club laces up their cleats and goes all out for their fans. The non-profit even built bleachers for people to watch them play. The president says as the women were practicing on Wednesday, someone stole the wood.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Police arrest man accused in fatal East Toledo shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested after shooting and killing a man in East Toledo last month. Justin Allison, 29 was arrested on Friday for the murder of Charles Marshall, 38. According to court documents, on Sept. 10, Allison got out of the passenger side of a car...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Gunfire hospitalizes two people, damages home in south Toledo Monday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after two men were hospitalized with gunshot wounds late Monday night. According to a report issued by Toledo police, crews arrived at a location in the 700 block of Gawil Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. regarding a call for shots fired. Police discovered a vehicle which appeared to have been shot multiple times.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Meet Toledo's comfort dogs: Anna, Ezra and Claudia

TOLEDO, Ohio — Studies have shown that nearly 93% of dog owners in the U.S. say their dog has made them a better person in at least one way. That's according to BarkBox, a monthly box of goodies for dogs and their humans. For three Toledo dogs, they're helping more than just their owners.
TOLEDO, OH
getnews.info

Premium Dog and Puppy Training in Toledo, OH

Toledo, OH – Glass City K9 LLC is a dog training company based in Toledo, OH. The company’s vision is to keep dogs out of shelters and into family homes. Dog training helps the owner and also improves the quality of life of the dog. The team is BBB A+ rated company.
TOLEDO, OH

