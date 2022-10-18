Video shows person riding bike through Boston tunnel as cars speed by

BOSTON — A motorist captured video of a person riding a bike through a tunnel in Boston during the afternoon commute on Monday.

Video shared with Boston 25 News showed the person pedaling what appeared to be a Bluebike in the Callahan Tunnel around 2 p.m.

It’s not clear where the bicyclist was headed.

Boston 25 has reached out to MassDOT for a statement on the incident.

