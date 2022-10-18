ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Video shows person riding bike through Boston tunnel as cars speed by

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
 5 days ago
BOSTON — A motorist captured video of a person riding a bike through a tunnel in Boston during the afternoon commute on Monday.

Video shared with Boston 25 News showed the person pedaling what appeared to be a Bluebike in the Callahan Tunnel around 2 p.m.

It’s not clear where the bicyclist was headed.

Boston 25 has reached out to MassDOT for a statement on the incident.

Comments / 20

Anetra Warren
5d ago

channel 25 need found Jesus an founder other things report. That person mind his business. if u good driver u slow down nothing report Channl 25 racist channel in Boston

Joe Ustin
4d ago

I followed a guy on a bike who cut in front of me going through the tunnel with a trailer. I kept on the horn.jerky boy

