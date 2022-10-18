Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz took pole position for the United States Grand Prix after beating team-mate Charles Leclerc to top spot by 0.065 seconds.Leclerc will be demoted 10 places following an engine penalty, promoting world champion Max Verstappen to the front row for Sunday’s race at the Circuit of the Americas. Sergio Perez qualified fourth in the other Red Bull, but drops back to ninth for exceeding his number of allocated engine parts.Lewis Hamilton finished fifth but will take advantage of the penalties served by Leclerc and Perez to occupy third position on the grid, with Mercedes team-mate George...

TEXAS STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO