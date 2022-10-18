ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

I’m told my work clothes are ‘inappropriate’ because I wear bras with no shirt

By Adriana Diaz
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

A crafty crocheting TikToker went viral showing off what she described as an “office outfit,” but her viewers were quick to question if the skin-bearing look would get her more HR violations than compliments.

Laurie, 24, often posts videos of her outfits showing off her handmade crocheted tops with different looks, but this one might not be everyone’s go-to look.

The Gen Z style influencer shared a video styling an “office outfit” pairing high-waisted gray slacks with a matching blazer over one of her black crotched bra tops and pointy black pumps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4forWY_0idWzhMg00
A Gen Z TikToker is going viral as viewers question her skin-bearing “office outfit.”

As she slowly put the look together on camera viewers were shocked to see Laurie use her handmade piece as both a bra and a shirt.

She posted the video on her TikTok account for her 17,100 followers and it quickly blew up amassing 1.1 million views as other TikToker debated whether or not the outfit was actually office appropriate.

Previous 1 of 3 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t1Jvb_0idWzhMg00
Laurie, 24, often posts videos modeling her handmade crotched bra tops.
TikTok/laurie_kpi
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yUN4R_0idWzhMg00
The crafty Gen Zer styled her black handmade crotched bra top with gray slacks and a matching blazer.
TikTok/laurie_kpi
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m72Ax_0idWzhMg00
People flooded the comments debating the appropriateness of what the TikToker described as an "office outfit."
TikTok/laurie_kpi

“Not sure in which office that would be appropriate but it looks great,” MatHalls questioned the “office outfit.”

“Clearly never worked in a office,” xyz24396666 quipped at the Gen Zer.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41p0Pp_0idWzhMg00 Healthcare worker told her work outfit was ‘inappropriate’

“Aint [no] way that fits in the dresscode,” Stan Kan insisted of the skimpy look.

Many other commenters replied with remarks that were inappropriate regardless of whether or not her outfit is.

“If you go like this I can’t concentrate at work,” Dani commented.

“Might lose my job for looking at you all day,” said Nexhim, who rated the look a 19/10.

As Gen Z commutes into the office for the first time, many of the young employees are being questioned about their fashionable — but not always appropriate — outfit choices.

On TikTok, there are thousands of videos tagged #workoutfits that show Gen Zers and young millennials flaunting office attire — short skirts, sheer tops and sweats — that would have once merited a serious conversation with HR about looking either too casual or too provocative and of course many people have opinions.

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Cut Out the Silence! 200 Questions Every Couple Should Ask Each Other

No matter how long you’ve been in a relationship you undoubtedly still find yourself wondering just how much you know about your partner. Whether you’re starting a conversation on Bumble, sitting across from a new dating prospect on an early date, or in a long-term relationship—no matter the situation, we can all benefit from knowing more about our significant other.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
57K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy