ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Harris Speaks at Mid-City Reproductive Rights Event, Studio City Fundraiser

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jzqht_0idWzViq00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Vice President Kamala Harris is set to depart from Los Angeles International Airport aboard Air Force Two Tuesday morning, bound for San Francisco, concluding a four-day visit to Los Angeles that included a discussion on efforts to protect reproductive rights.

Harris said Monday Congress will have to act to ensure women's ability to seek an abortion is ensured.

"This is about freedom and liberty," Harris said during the event at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center in the Mid-City area. "Twenty-two days, there is an election. That is a fact."

She added, "We need to hold on to what we have, and we need two more senators," imploring attendees to support pro-choice candidates in the upcoming election to protect Democrats' voting power in Washington.

"We're going to have to protect these rights by having national legislation," she said. "... We need people in Congress to recognize that responsibility."

About 200 people attended the event, which featured opening remarks by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. Also in attendance were mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass, D-Los Angeles; Attorney General Rob Bonta; and Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California.

"Abortion is a fundamental right in America," Padilla said in a statement following the event. "While in California, the right to an abortion is currently safe, the worst thing we could do is grow numb to this crisis."

He called on residents to support Proposition 1 on the November ballot, codifying the right to an abortion in the state Constitution. But he said a similar step is needed nationally.

"That's why we must continue to grow our Democratic majorities so we can prevent a national abortion ban," Padilla said.

There was no immediate response to an email sent Monday night to the campaign opposing Proposition 1.

The rebuttal to the argument in favor of Proposition 1 in the Official Voter Information Guide distributed to voters by the Secretary of State's Office declares that "Proposition 1 is not needed to protect abortion rights but it will cost California taxpayers millions" through the increased number of abortion seekers from other states coming to California.

"California law already allows access to abortion and contraception," attorney Heather Hacker said in the rebuttal. "But unlike state law, which limits late-term abortions unless medically necessary, Proposition 1 has no limit on late-term abortions."

Harris spoke for approximately 20 minutes at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in Studio City later Monday, recounting the Biden administration's victories then discussing the Democratic Party's fight for abortion access.

The fundraiser drew about 100 people to the home of Liz Naftali, a DNC deputy national finance chair, Biden appointee to U.S. Commission for the Preservation of America's Heritage Abroad and owner of a commercial real estate company in Los Angeles' Fashion District.

The fundraising speech was Harris' second in three days. She spoke at a Michigan Democratic Party fundraiser Saturday in Detroit.

Harris is also scheduled to speak at a DNC fundraiser in the San Francisco Bay Area Tuesday afternoon.

Harris arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday from Detroit, where she also toured the Focus: Hope Manufacturing Training Facility in Detroit and spoke at a voter education event with students at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology in Southfield, Michigan.

Harris had no public events Sunday.

The visit was Harris' first to Los Angeles since Aug. 25-28.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CalMatters

Why was Newsom absent during Biden visit?

President Joe Biden’s three-day trip to Southern California, which concluded Friday, featured events with a who’s who of California Democrats — but not Gov. Gavin Newsom. Many of the state party’s biggest names — including U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla; Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti; U.S. Reps. Karen Bass, Katie Porter and Ted Lieu; and state […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

'What century are we in?' Biden slams Idaho school denying students access to contraception and criticizes case of girl, 14, who couldn't get medication because of Arizona's abortion ban - even though she wasn't pregnant

President Joe Biden slammed officials at the University of Idaho for their new guidance that students should not be offered birth control because of the state's near-total on abortions. 'Folks, what century are we in?,' Biden said during a meeting of his reproductive task force at the White House on...
ARIZONA STATE
Salon

The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret

The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
The Independent

Woman who had to abort 22-week pregnancy pleads with Congress to protect abortion rights: ‘Be the compassion’

Into her 20th week of a “very wanted” pregnancy, Kelsey Leigh was devastated to learn during an ultrasound that her unborn son had a fatal diagnosis.If the pregnancy had continued, her child would likely not have been able to swallow, or breathe, and his bones would have broken during delivery, no matter the method, she told members of Congress on 29 September.“I chose to end my pregnancy,” she testified during a House Oversight Committee hearing. “I could not and would not carry my son for four more months to give birth to him knowing his life would be filled...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
HuffPost

Long Island Republican Stands By Comments Comparing Abortion To Slavery

Amid a public backlash to the Supreme Court’s June decision overturning Roe v. Wade, some Republican congressional candidates have tried to walk back, downplay or conceal their hardline stances against abortion rights. But George Santos, the Republican nominee in a Long Island House seat that President Joe Biden won,...
The Independent

Voices: A shocking midterm poll that’s got Democrats terrified isn’t all that it seems

Democrats yesterday woke up to a New York Times/Siena College poll with absolutely brutal numbers for them – and great news for Republicans: among likely voters, the GOP now leads in the generic ballot 49 to 45 per cent. That marks a shocking reversal since September, when Democrats held a one-point lead.The poll also showed that independent female voters had swung from preferring Democrats by a margin of 14 points to backing Republicans by 18. Meanwhile, 26 per cent of voters said the most important problem facing voters is the economy, and 18 per cent cited inflation; only five per...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Barack Obama is back on the campaign trail for a radically changed Democratic Party

Late last week, it was announced that former president Barack Obama would be hitting the campaign trail for Democrats. His appearances will include one in Atlanta for Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock and would-be governor Stacey Abrams, one in in Detroit for Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and another in Milwaukee for Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and his Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, who is running for Senate.Mr Obama also appeared on Pod Save America, a show hosted by a squad of his former speechwriters and aides. In one clip that went viral, he offered some snippets of wisdom for Democrats not to...
GEORGIA STATE
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
48K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy