ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
Orlando Weekly

Judge rules against extending cancer benefits to Volusia County firefighter

An appeals court Friday rejected arguments that a 2019 state law providing benefits for firefighters diagnosed with cancer should apply to a former Volusia County firefighter. A three-judge panel of the 5th District Court of Appeal upheld a circuit judge’s ruling denying benefits to Kathleen Weaver, who was diagnosed in 2017 with ovarian cancer that she attributed to her work as a firefighter. Weaver retired in 2012 after working 13 years as a firefighter for the county, according to Friday’s ruling. State lawmakers in 2019 passed a measure that provided benefits to firefighters who are diagnosed with various types of cancer, including ovarian cancer . Those benefits include one-time payments of $25,000 and full coverage of cancer treatment, Friday’s ruling said.
click orlando

Ormond Beach community pleads for funding to elevate homes

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Three weeks after Hurricane Ian hit, neighbors in one Volusia County community pleaded for federal help to elevate their homes to avert more flooding. “This is my fifth time flooding,” said Jeremy Ianarelli, who lives along the Tomoka River in Ormond Beach. “This time was uncontrollable, and I had three pumps running in here. I had about a 12-to-14-inch difference from in the house, but then, I just couldn’t control it after I got over that.”
ORMOND BEACH, FL
click orlando

D-SNAP pre-registration to begin for Volusia County residents

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Department of Children and Family announced on Friday that D-SNAP pre-registration for Volusia County will begin on Monday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 30. D-SNAP is a disaster relief program geared towards residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian and who do not...
flaglerlive.com

Some Circle K Stores Will Pair Up With Medical Pot Dispensaries, But Don’t Celebrate Just Yet

Green Thumb Industries announced today it will begin selling medical marijuana at certain Circle K gas stations and convenience stores in Florida starting next year. But the pilot program is limited to just 10 of the 600 Circle K locations in the state. The locations of what the company calls a “test and learn” approach have not yet been announced.
FLORIDA STATE
daytonatimes.com

Residents can apply for hurricane assistance through Volusia County

Volusia County residents who need home repairs or insurance deductible payments due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian can apply for assistance through the county’s Community Assistance Division. Applications for the Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery program are available online at www.volusia.org/housing-disaster and at these locations:. Volusia County Community Assistance...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida man planned to ‘start a war,’ deputies say

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say a Florida man had planned to “start a war” because he was allegedly angry that he had his driver’s license taken away. According to a news release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Glen Ressler, 42, and charged him with four counts of aggravated assault on deputies and a count of violation of domestic violence charge.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
askflagler.com

Pine Lakes Trail to Be Renamed After Shirley Chisholm on November 30th

PALM COAST – The walking trail along Pine Lake Parkway in Palm Coast is set to be renamed after local icon Shirley Chisholm, according to a release from the Democratic Women’s Club of Flagler County. Chisholm broke down barriers in the federal government both as a woman and as a black person, and she lived the final years of her life in Palm Coast.
PALM COAST, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Ian damaged ocean and river coastlines in Volusia

The Volusia County coastline took a hit from Tropical Storm Ian. Damages caused about two-thirds of beach walkovers to close and nearly half the county’s beach access ramps suffered damages. Surveying contacts throughout the county, there are indications seawall damage might not be so bad. But for any person,...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy