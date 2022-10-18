Read full article on original website
Related
State Road 415 reopens in Seminole County after man evaded deputies, jumped in water
SEMNOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said the warrant for the suspect came out of Lake County and he will be charged with fleeing and possibly drug charges. Update 8:41 p.m. The Volusia County Sherriff’s Office said the road is reopened and SCSO has the...
wogx.com
'You again?' Florida deputy arrests repeat offender during traffic stop, finds drugs in underwear, video shows
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested for the fourth time this year after deputies say they found drugs in his underwear during a traffic stop, new bodycam video shows. Stephen Joel Horton, 42, was arrested on Thursday at State Road 100 near Colbert Lane in Palm Coast....
Judge rules against extending cancer benefits to Volusia County firefighter
An appeals court Friday rejected arguments that a 2019 state law providing benefits for firefighters diagnosed with cancer should apply to a former Volusia County firefighter. A three-judge panel of the 5th District Court of Appeal upheld a circuit judge’s ruling denying benefits to Kathleen Weaver, who was diagnosed in 2017 with ovarian cancer that she attributed to her work as a firefighter. Weaver retired in 2012 after working 13 years as a firefighter for the county, according to Friday’s ruling. State lawmakers in 2019 passed a measure that provided benefits to firefighters who are diagnosed with various types of cancer, including ovarian cancer . Those benefits include one-time payments of $25,000 and full coverage of cancer treatment, Friday’s ruling said.
click orlando
Ormond Beach community pleads for funding to elevate homes
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Three weeks after Hurricane Ian hit, neighbors in one Volusia County community pleaded for federal help to elevate their homes to avert more flooding. “This is my fifth time flooding,” said Jeremy Ianarelli, who lives along the Tomoka River in Ormond Beach. “This time was uncontrollable, and I had three pumps running in here. I had about a 12-to-14-inch difference from in the house, but then, I just couldn’t control it after I got over that.”
fox35orlando.com
'Motorcycle gang member' arrested during Biketoberfest 2022: 'If you're going to run...have a full tank'
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies were pretty busy during this year's Biketoberfest event in the Volusia and Flagler County area. According to Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly, there were 884 service calls handled countywide over the weekend with deputies making 213 traffic stops and 21 arrests. The Flagler County Sheriff's...
click orlando
D-SNAP pre-registration to begin for Volusia County residents
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Department of Children and Family announced on Friday that D-SNAP pre-registration for Volusia County will begin on Monday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 30. D-SNAP is a disaster relief program geared towards residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian and who do not...
14 People Discovered In “Deplorable” Conditions When Cops In Florida Execute Search Warrant
Deputies and detectives in Florida, executing a narcotics search warrant, discovered 14 individuals living inside a deplorable structure with makeshift electrical lines powered by a generator. According to investigators, the search warrant was served at 3 Amigos Road in DeBary, Florida. The Volusia County Sheriff’s
News4Jax.com
Case that rocked community back in spotlight as HaLeigh Cummings’ father walks out of prison
As the father of a 5-year-old Putnam County girl who disappeared in 2009 walked out of prison Wednesday, his daughter’s unsolved case, which has remained a raw wound in the community for more than a decade, has been thrust back into the spotlight. The Florida Department of Corrections confirmed...
Volusia deputies to rev up traffic enforcement during Trucktoberfest in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for hundreds of huge trucks to drive into Daytona Beach this weekend. Law enforcement is preparing to handle the crowds and congestion expected at this year’s Trucktoberfest. Police said the unpermitted event could bring some rowdy...
click orlando
17-year-old boy dies after stepping into traffic, being struck, Daytona Beach police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy died after stepping into traffic and being struck Friday in Daytona Beach, police said. The crash was reported at 3:55 p.m. in the area of the intersection of Old Kings and Big Tree roads, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. [TRENDING:...
flaglerlive.com
Some Circle K Stores Will Pair Up With Medical Pot Dispensaries, But Don’t Celebrate Just Yet
Green Thumb Industries announced today it will begin selling medical marijuana at certain Circle K gas stations and convenience stores in Florida starting next year. But the pilot program is limited to just 10 of the 600 Circle K locations in the state. The locations of what the company calls a “test and learn” approach have not yet been announced.
Trucktoberfest: Increased fines, towing costs will accompany unsanctioned Daytona Beach event
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Deputies are preparing for hundreds of huge trucks to roll into Daytona Beach this weekend for Trucktoberfest. It’s a pop-up, unsanctioned event, and the type the sheriff’s office said they’ve had problems with in the past. Signs have been put up alerting...
WESH
Suspect in Volusia County bar fight, deadly car crash arrested
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Daytona Beach man, accused of trying to stab another man during a bar fight that ended in a deadly crash last summer is back in jail. Oneil Edwards, 30, was booked into jail Wednesday. Prosecutors had his bond revoked after he was arrested again...
daytonatimes.com
Residents can apply for hurricane assistance through Volusia County
Volusia County residents who need home repairs or insurance deductible payments due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian can apply for assistance through the county’s Community Assistance Division. Applications for the Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery program are available online at www.volusia.org/housing-disaster and at these locations:. Volusia County Community Assistance...
Florida man planned to ‘start a war,’ deputies say
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say a Florida man had planned to “start a war” because he was allegedly angry that he had his driver’s license taken away. According to a news release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Glen Ressler, 42, and charged him with four counts of aggravated assault on deputies and a count of violation of domestic violence charge.
Former corrections officer accused of threatening to shoot medical marijuana security guard
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A former Lake County corrections officer accused of threatening to shoot a security guard is out of jail Wednesday morning. Eustis police arrested Michael Shapiro last week. Eyewitnesses told officers that Shapiro got irritated while waiting for an order at a medical marijuana facility on...
Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians in Jacksonville Area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to Floridians who struggle with food insecurity this Saturday at the following locations: :. Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17 from 8:00 a.m. until supplies...
WESH
Residents in New Smyrna Beach neighborhood forced to move out due to Hurricane Ian damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — There are people all over Florida who are now homeless, at least temporarily, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane-force winds and floods were devastating in New Smyrna Beach. Now, some residents in public housing are being forced to leave. Dozens of people had...
askflagler.com
Pine Lakes Trail to Be Renamed After Shirley Chisholm on November 30th
PALM COAST – The walking trail along Pine Lake Parkway in Palm Coast is set to be renamed after local icon Shirley Chisholm, according to a release from the Democratic Women’s Club of Flagler County. Chisholm broke down barriers in the federal government both as a woman and as a black person, and she lived the final years of her life in Palm Coast.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Ian damaged ocean and river coastlines in Volusia
The Volusia County coastline took a hit from Tropical Storm Ian. Damages caused about two-thirds of beach walkovers to close and nearly half the county’s beach access ramps suffered damages. Surveying contacts throughout the county, there are indications seawall damage might not be so bad. But for any person,...
Comments / 1