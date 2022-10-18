ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump finally served with $250M NY fraud suit after judge cracks down on weekslong effort to dodge

By Sarah Burris
Salon
Salon
 5 days ago
Donald Trump's company and its executives have been served.

Trump's attorney Alina Habba was served the 220-page New York lawsuit from Attorney General Letitia James after Trump Organization leaders Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump dodged process servers, wrote Business Insider.

The lawsuit is part of a years-long fraud investigation claiming that the Trump Org. had a practice of exaggerating the sizes of assets and artificially inflating their value to score capital and deflating them for tax breaks or refunds.

The attorney general sent emails to Habba and Eric Trump's lawyer, Clifford Robert, but they never confirmed receipt, a court filing last week said. Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump had accepted service.

While the lawyers never responded, they did file a "notice of appearance" to the court around the same time.

"The apparent runaround led James' office to accuse Trump's side of 'gamesmanship,'" wrote Insider. So, James asked the court if she could simply email the papers to Habba and Robert. The judge agreed.

Oct. 31 is the date set for the oral arguments.

Read the full report at Business Insider.

Comments / 78

my mind
3d ago

Hahaha I love having trump live in my mind rent free. Why wouldn't I? Every day I read a new article that makes his life more miserable and stressful. And it triggers his MAGA🐑🐑. Hopefully the stress leads to numerous calls from his doctors soon. 🤞🏽🙏🏽🤪

Reply
44
B Hickster
2d ago

Now this 220 pg lawsuit documents are all yours Trump, unlike all the govt documents you stole after your failed presidency.

Reply
16
Richard Hernandez
5d ago

Hopefully other States will crack done and hive him aggravated prison terms all over our Country.

Reply(7)
47
 

