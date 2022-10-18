Read full article on original website
Adorable Kid With ‘Roll Tide’ Shirt On Wants LSU to Win [VIDEO]
A kid at a pumpkin patch in Alabama had a "Roll Tide" sweater, but that didn't stop him from expressing his love for another SEC team. When the man in the video asks the young boy if he is a fan of Alabama, he says he wants LSU to win.
