Nordstrom CFO Anne Bramman Departing

Nordstrom Inc. chief financial officer Anne Bramman is stepping down, triggering a search for her successor.

The company indicated in a statement that Bramman will remain with the company through the reporting of Nordstrom ’s third quarter 2022 financial results to facilitate a smooth transition. Her last day with Nordstrom will be Dec. 2.

“Anne is an outstanding CFO. Since she was named CFO in 2017, Anne’s leadership has been vital in helping us in many areas, particularly navigating the numerous challenges of the last few years,” said Erik Nordstrom, chief executive officer of Nordstrom, in a statement.

“As a result of Anne’s guidance through the pandemic, Nordstrom has the financial strength and flexibility to successfully manage through a changing environment. She also sponsored multiple strategic initiatives to improve profitability and develop capabilities to fuel our long-term growth. Anne has elevated the finance organization through her commitment to excellence and talent development.”

“It has been a privilege to work alongside our leadership team and the many talented individuals throughout the company,” Bramman said. “With Nordstrom well positioned for success, I felt that this is the right time to transition to the next chapter in my career.” She did not indicate her plans.

Michael Maher, Nordstrom’s senior vice president and chief accounting officer, will assume the role of interim CFO upon Bramman’s departure. The company said it would consider both internal and external candidates for a permanent CFO.

Maher joined Nordstrom in 2009 as controller and has more than 25 years of finance and accounting experience. As chief accounting officer, he is responsible for accounting, financial planning and analysis, business development, treasury and investor relations. Prior to his appointment as Nordstrom’s chief accounting officer in 2020, Maher served as senior vice president, finance from 2017 to 2020. From 2011 to 2017, he held various finance leadership roles for the Nordstrom business.

Bramman is the second senior executive to depart Nordstrom within the last week. Last Friday, Edmond Mesrobian, Nordstrom Inc.’s chief technology and information officer and a computer scientist, officially stepped down from his position. Mesrobian was instrumental in advancing Nordstrom ’s digital capabilities to further customer engagements and supported all aspects of technology across the company. A search for his successor is also underway.