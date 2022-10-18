ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,.
NBC Connecticut

Jim Cramer Tells Investors That IBM Is a ‘Trust But Verify' Situation

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday advised investors to tread carefully if they're debating whether to buy shares of IBM after the company reported its third-quarter earnings. "Even after IBM's nearly 5% rally today, the stock's still down substantially versus where it was trading just a few months ago. I'm optimistic," he said.
NBC Connecticut

Jim Cramer Says to Buy Shares of Danaher on the Dip

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to add Danaher to their shopping lists for next week after it reported third-quarter results. "You're now getting a chance to buy one of the best-run companies in the world at a big discount," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors...
NBC Connecticut

Elon Musk Says a Global Recession Could Last Until the Spring of 2024

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet he thinks the global economic decline can last until the spring of 2024. Musk becomes the latest corporate titan to express reservations about the economy, joining Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
NBC Connecticut

Renewed Threat of Rail Strike Has Supply Chain Managers Ramping Up Contingency Plans

Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (BMWED), the third-largest rail union, rejected a labor deal with railroads that the Biden Administration had helped to negotiate. Unions are able to strike starting on Nov. 19 unless Congress intervenes or a deal is reached. A...
NBC Connecticut

‘The Devil Is In The Details' When Booking Travel Insurance

There’s no question about it, buying travel insurance is complicated. So, make sure you ask a lot of questions, weigh a lot of factors, and do a lot of research. “It is really kind of understanding, what are your true concerns when you're traveling? And, how do you get insurance that’s going to step in at any point in a meaningful way?” Senior Vice President of InsureMyTrip Suzanne Morrow said.

