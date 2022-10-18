Read full article on original website
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery ‘Shocked’ By These Jake DeBrusk Traits
BOSTON — Jake DeBrusk’s career as a member of the Boston Bruins hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be moving forward. After undergoing a turbulent year in 2021-22, when he requested a trade from Boston before ultimately signing a two-year contract extension at the trade deadline and later rescinding his trade request, DeBrusk has looked like the Bruins’ best player when he’s been healthy enough to stay on the ice through the team’s first three games of the season.
THE VANCOUVER CANUCKS' LOCKER ROOM IS REPORTEDLY HEAVILY DIVIDED
Heading into 2022-23, the Vancouver Canucks had high-ish expectations for their team, yet their record-setting start has reached levels previously unsuspected. A team that is pinned up tight against the $82.5 million salary cap, the Canucks have now blown four consecutive multi-goal leads to advance to 0-3-1; the only such team to do so in NHL history.
Coach's Challenge: VAN @ WSH - 17:02 of the Third Period
Result: Call on the ice is upheld - Goal Washington. Explanation: Video review confirmed Nick Jensen had possession and control of the puck as he entered the attacking zone prior to Alex Ovechkin's goal. Rule 83.1 states in part, "a player actually controlling the puck who shall cross the line ahead of the puck shall not be considered 'off-side,' provided he had possession and control of the puck prior to his skates crossing the leading edge of the blue line."
Vikings Waive 3rd-Year Defender
In the aftermath of the Minnesota Vikings Week 6 triumph in Miami, the franchise made a couple of roster moves. The Vikings beat the Dolphins, 24-16, on the road to further their grip on the NFC North. In addition to activating wide receiver Blake Proehl from the Physically Unable to...
MAPLE LEAFS BOOED OFF THE ICE AFTER SECOND PERIOD VS. COYOTES (VIDEO)
The Toronto Maple Leafs have some of hockey's most passionate fans. They eat, sleep, breathe, and just ooze hockey. Just look at the price of admission Leafs' fans pay knowing full-well they are going to be disappointed. That is pure, unadulterated passion right there. Tonight, the Leafs are hosting the...
Don’t Rule Out Vikings + Kyle Rudolph Reunion
The Minnesota Vikings could enhance their 5-1 roster with the NFL’s trade deadline 11 days away, arguably having needs at CB and interior DL. Another possible need is TE, and former Vikings Kyle Rudolph could be just the man to add roster depth. Sources tell VikingsTerritory Rudolph is “mildly...
Sabres Having Early Struggles From Top Forwards
The Buffalo Sabres are now 2-1-0 to start the 2022-23 season, and there is a lot to be excited about from the first three games. JJ Peterka has been rock solid and performing up to the expectations that were looming over him this offseason, Alex Tuch has been a force to be reckoned with, and Rasmus Dahlin has easily been the Sabres’ best player. While some players have enjoyed early success, other top-end forwards have not found the groove they were hoping for to start the year.
What We Learned From Bruins’ First Loss Of Season Vs. Senators
The Bruins were bound to lose a game sooner or later and it came Tuesday night at the hands of the Ottawa Senators. Boston lost 7-5 and nearly completed the comeback, but the defense broke down, Jeremy Swayman had an off night and the offense only could do so much in an attempt to stay undefeated.
Timberwolves finalize roster before season tips off Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Timberwolves have finalized their roster ahead of their season opener on Wednesday. Here are your opening day Wolves:Kyle Anderson Anthony Edwards Bryn Forbes Luka Garza Rudy Gobert Nathan Knight Jaden McDaniels Jordan McLaughlin Josh Minott Wendell Moore Jr. Jaylen Nowell Eric Paschall Taurean Prince Naz Reid Austin Rivers D'Angelo Russell Karl-Anthony TownsThere aren't any surprises there -- the real roster intrigue comes from how head coach Chris Finch will use his two big men, Towns and Gobert. Another step forward for Edwards and improved play from Russell would also go a long way towards an improved finish for the Wolves, who were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs last year.The Wolves start the season Wednesday at 7 p.m. at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Maple Leafs Fans Voiced Frustration by Booing Team During Loss to Coyotes
For the second time in four games this season, the Maple Leafs fell to a lesser opponent. This time in front of fans at Scotiabank Arena, who are seemingly done giving their team the benefit of the doubt.
Vikings Sign a New OLB to 53-Man Roster
Get ready Vikings fans, in the latest bit of Minnesota Vikings news, the Vikings have signed a former Los Angeles Ram. Unfortunately, though, his name is not Odell Beckham Jr. Instead, the Vikings announced they will sign OLB Benton Whitley to the 53-man roster. Whitley is a 2022 undrafted free...
BREAKING: Timberwolves Waive Player Before First Game
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Minnesota Timberwolves have waived Eric Paschall.
3 Takeaways From Senators’ 7-5 Win Over Bruins – 10/18/22
If you were concerned about the Ottawa Senators after they started the season with back-to-back defeats, their first win should calm your nerves. D.J. Smith’s squad produced an elite offensive performance to beat the Boston Bruins 7-5 in their home opener, fuelled by a supercharged crowd at the Canadian Tire Centre.
Cassidy Speaks Prior to Golden Knights' Matchup With Calgary
The Vegas Golden Knights will likely have to play their best hockey yet on Tuesday night if they hope to extend their perfect start.
Nick Robertson, Victor Mete to Make Maple Leafs Season Debuts Against Dallas Stars, Odds, Where to Watch
Nick Robertson said it was difficult to process not making the Toronto Maple Leafs out of training camp after his pre-season performances warranted it. Despite scoring three goals and eight points in five pre-season games, the 21-year-old was sent down to the Toronto Marlies due to the Leafs' tight roster and salary-cap constraints.
Rangers welcome winless Sharks, ex-coach David Quinn
On Feb. 8, 2018, the New York Rangers sent a letter to their fans announcing they were rebuilding, and three
Bruce Cassidy Gives Final Thoughts on Seattle, Looks Ahead to Calgary
The Vegas Golden Knights will meet their third divisional opponent in four games when they battle the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.
The State of the Vikings: Week 7
This is Episode 143 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode features Josh Frey, who walks through the state of the 5-1 Vikings through six games. Particularly, the Vikings pass rush in Miami, the 2023 NFL Draft, and bye-week dealings are discussed. Email any...
