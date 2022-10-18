Read full article on original website
Opelousas Police Are Investigating a Homicide after Man Was Found in a Roadway
An Opelousas man is dead after being fatally shot in the 100 block of South Academy Street. Police officers were called out to the area at around 2:40 Saturday afternoon to respond to a call of shots being fired. Officers pulled up to find a man who had been shot...
Runaway Teen: Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Trying to Find Girl
17-year-old Valerie Ann Boudreaux has run away from home and the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office needs your help bringing her back. Sheriff Tommy Romero says Valerie was last seen leaving her home in the 4100 block of Jefferson Island Road in Iberia Parish. Authorities believe she is still in Iberia Parish.
Lafayette Sheriff’s Office Finds Grandmother Who Took Juvenile from Florida Family
A grandmother is alleged to have taken her grandchild without the family's permission in Fort Myers, Florida, and the search was on to find the juvenile. The alert came to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office on Friday, October 21. Law enforcement along the Gulf south was notified to be on...
Former Opelousas Police Officer Convicted in Excessive Force Case Involving “Mentally Challenged Individual”
(October 20th, 2022): UPDATE: Tyron Andrepont, a former Opelousas police officer, has been convicted of three counts of Malfeasance in Office for striking and using excessive force against a "mentally challenged individual" that was restrained in a hospital bed. That is according to court documents sent to KPEL from the...
Violent Night in Acadiana: Separate Shootings in New Iberia and Opelousas Leave 1 Dead, 1 Injured
There were two separate shootings that happened within minutes of each other in two parishes that border Lafayette Parish to its north and to the south. First, we begin in St. Landry Parish as Opelousas Police received a shooting call around 8:24 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers say the shots fired call came from the area of Hayward and Mouton Street. The victim, an adult male, was found at a home several blocks away after he ran away on foot and to the home of someone he knew.
Abbeville Police Suspect ‘Retaliation’ Behind Shots Fired Friday Night
As shots rang out in Abbeville shortly after the Wildcats' homecoming game, the school postponed a homecoming dance and police looked for answers. And, while some of the answers still need to be answered, police have released more details about what happened Friday night. In a new statement, Abbeville Police...
Louisiana ACLU & Attorney Ask Department of Justice to Investigate Louisiana Jails
The American Civil Liberties Union and the law firm of Wilson Sonsini have released a letter sent to the United States Department of Justice asking them to investigate access practices of jail when it comes to attornies having access to their clients. According to the ACLU's letter, representatives of their...
Inmate at Lafayette Parish Correctional Center Attempts to Escape, Gets Caught in Barbed Wire Fence
An inmate awaiting extradition to Mississippi attempted to escape from the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, but he didn't get very far. Devonte Tolliver, who is being held on charges of simple burglary and drug charges, attempted to escape from the facility in Lafayette, but he got caught in the barbed wire fencing surrounding the jail.
Lafayette Mom Arrested After Allegedly Threatening To ‘Beat Up’ Northside Principal
The mother of a Northside student was apparently arrested and charged with assault after threatening to beat up the principal of the school, according to a news report. But the mother has taken to social media to dispute that claim and tell her side of the story. KLFY reported on...
Franklin Teenager Busted for Shooting Up a House and a Car
A 15-year-old teenager has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 1. Franklin Police Department Chief Morris Beverly says that around 12:45 that Saturday morning someone started firing shots. Those shots ended up in a house and vehicle. He says no one was injured.
No, a Bear Did Not Get Locked in a Car in Lafayette—But Here’s The Truth Behind Those Facebook Photos
Every day there is a new Facebook scam or some hoax that makes its rounds on social media. One of the latest examples is the bear that got locked in a vehicle and completely destroyed the inside. It's a Facebook post that has shown up in a "Buy, Sell, Trade" type group in both Lafayette and Breaux Bridge—but the scam goes far beyond Acadiana.
Missing Man’s Skeletal Remains Found in Iberia Parish
It has taken some time, but officials in Iberia and Acadia Parishes say they know what happened to a man who was reported missing last year. The skeletal remains of a man they had been searching for were found in Iberia Parish. According to Sergeant Daesha Hughes with the Iberia...
Beloved Lafayette Taco Truck Heavily Damaged After Catching Fire Overnight
A popular Lafayette food truck sustained heavy fire damage after catching fire overnight. Just after midnight, Lafayette firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from a food truck that was parked near the Coin Laundry in the 1900 block of W. University Avenue. Lafayette Fire Department Public Information officer...
Lafayette Police Make Huge Drug Bust During Traffic Stop
The Lafayette Police Department made a huge drug bust after they pulled a vehicle over in the early morning hours on Wednesday. A vehicle was pulled over by police on Ambassador Caffery for improper lane usage, and shortly after the vehicle was pulled over, police searched the vehicle. It was...
Betrayed By His Own Blood: Washington Robber Caught Stealing From Grocery Store
It's amazing how your own body can turn on you. A Washington man found that out the hard way when his alleged robbery attempt of a local grocery store was a little tougher to execute than was planned. Early Wednesday morning, the burglary alarm went off at Norma Main Street...
Lafayette Woman Goes Viral as ‘Digital Girl Code’ Continues to Expose Infidelity and Cheaters Online
Social media has completely changed the way that relationships begin, but they also continue to change the way they end, too. A Lafayette woman by the name of Brooke Layfield thought she met a great guy. She even introduced her new beau to friends around town. Eventually, the guy she thought was great would turn out to be "deceitful" once Brooke found out he was married and also texting another girl.
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana’s Fake Nurse
It has been said that you dress the part when you are trying to impress people. It's also said you dress for the job that you want. The same apparently can be said about a fake news who made some rounds in Acadiana. Do You Know This Woman? Do You...
Man Trapped in Mangled Truck, Airlifted After Major Crash Brings Traffic to a Crawl on I-10 East
A major crash on I-10 brought eastbound traffic to a standstill near the Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge on Thursday morning. According to DOTD, the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. just before LA 415 (Lobdell). A report from WBRZ said that at least one person involved in the wreck...
Abbeville High School Postpones Homecoming Dance After Alleged Shots Fired Incident Near Football Game
Abbeville High School has announced that Saturday night's homecoming dance has been postponed after an incident on Friday night (Oct. 14). The announcement came via the official Abbeville High School Facebook page with the decision to postpone the dance prompted by too many unknowns with the school's top concern being student safety.
Bullets Found on School Bus Forced School to Go Under Lockdown
We now know why Acadiana High went under lockdown Tuesday morning. KLFY-TV 10 reports that four small caliber bullets were found on a school bus Tuesday morning and when the bus driver reported the finding, the school was put under lockdown. Scott Police and The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office responded...
