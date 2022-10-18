ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Teens charged with attempting to carjack, rob off-duty Chicago cop on South Side

CHICAGO - Three teenage boys are facing charges related to an armed carjacking of a Chicago police officer on Thursday evening. Police say Kendrick Anderson, 18, along with two other boys, a 16-year-old and 15-year-old, were arrested after attempting to rob and carjack an off-duty officer in the 8800 block of South Constance on Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 police officers hospitalized after traffic stop gone wrong on North Side

CHICAGO - During a traffic stop in Chicago's Lake View neighborhood, three Chicago police officers were injured when the driver fled. Around 9:37 p.m. Friday night officers stopped a car in the 3200 block of North Sheffield Avenue when the driver reversed and struck an officer. The offender then drove...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man shot inside car in Loop

CHICAGO - A 55-year-old man was shot while sitting in a parked car in the Loop Friday night. Police say the man was in the 400 block of South Wells Street around 11 p.m. when he was shot in the abdomen. The victim was taken by friends to Mt. Sinai...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 women shot by unknown gunman on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Two women were shot in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood Friday night. Around 6:12 p.m., police say the two female victims were on the street in the 2000 block of East 91st Street when they were both wounded by gunfire. A 20-year-old woman was shot in the back and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Car plows into CTA bus stop in Chatham killing 1, injuring 3 others

CHICAGO - A vehicle ran into a CTA bus stop leaving one person dead and three others injured late Sunday morning in Chatham, according to police and Chicago transit officials. CTA officials say a non-CTA vehicle hit a bus shelter at King Drive and 79th. The #3 bus is now being temporarily rerouted to avoid the area.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago police make more arrests for organized shoplifting operations

News about shoplifting mobs and organized retail theft have faded from Chicago headlines, but the crimes are still happening, and the CPD’s Organized Retail Crime task force is still making arrests. Here are some recent cases:. Niketown raids. Prosecutors claim Maurice Forest and Robin Haywood stole more than $3,000...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

At least 4 teenagers wounded in shootings across Chicago overnight

CHICAGO - Chicago police report that at least four teenagers were shot across the city Friday night. A 16-year-old boy was walking in an alley in the 3500 block of East 106th Street on the South Side around 8:50 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire. The victim went to Advocate Trinity Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman was taking out garbage when she was shot on South Side, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot late Thursday while she was throwing out garbage in the Fuller Park neighborhood.At 5:12 p.m., the 31-year-old woman was taking out in the 4400 block of South Shields Avenue when she realized she had been shot, police said.She got in her car and ended up in the parking lot of Petey's Gyros at 47th and Wells streets, right off the Dan Ryan Expressway.The woman was shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.No one was in custody late Thursday. Area One detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy