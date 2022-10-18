Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 victims in Chicago bus stop crashhellasChicago, IL
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes shut out in consecutive games, drop regular season finale to No. 13 Northwestern 2-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria TacosChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Aurora police officer makes the International Association of Chiefs of Police 40 under 40 list
Skyy Calice-McDowell has been with the Aurora PD since 2013. She is not only a school resource officer, she is also very active with local youth. That is one of the many reasons she's been named in the top 40 under 40 by the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
cwbchicago.com
Man shot by off-duty Chicago cop during a carjacking attempt was on bail for driving a hijacked car in August: prosecutors
An 18-year-old man who was shot by an off-duty Chicago police officer when he and two others allegedly tried to carjack her on Thursday was on bond for allegedly driving another hijacked car in August, according to court records. Kendrick Anderson was also arrested last month for misdemeanor criminal trespass...
Chicago Police Board president announces opinion in fatal Chicago police shooting of Adam Toledo
Officer Eric Stillman shot the teen in the chest after chasing him down an alley in Little Village, authorities said.
fox32chicago.com
Adam Toledo shooting: Chicago cop who fatally shot teen will face full evidentiary hearing
CHICAGO - A police officer now faces dismissal in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo after a single Chicago Police Board member ruled against the objection of Chicago’s top cop during a meeting Thursday night. Early on March 29, 2021, Officer Eric Stillman chased Toledo into an alley...
fox32chicago.com
Mass shooting in Brighton Park during street racing event leaves 3 gang members dead
CHICAGO - Three people are now dead following a mass shooting during a street take over in Chicago's Brighton Park overnight. Police say five people were shot in the 4300 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 4 a.m. Officials say the shooting happened at an illegal drag racing, street take...
fox32chicago.com
Teens charged with attempting to carjack, rob off-duty Chicago cop on South Side
CHICAGO - Three teenage boys are facing charges related to an armed carjacking of a Chicago police officer on Thursday evening. Police say Kendrick Anderson, 18, along with two other boys, a 16-year-old and 15-year-old, were arrested after attempting to rob and carjack an off-duty officer in the 8800 block of South Constance on Thursday.
fox32chicago.com
13-year-old and 16-year-old shot in Chicago's Douglas Park; at least one dead
CHICAGO - Chicago police said two teenagers were shot near Chicago's Douglas Park on Saturday night, and at least one was killed. Police said a 13-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were shot on South Fairfield near Roosevelt Road. Rishiwn Hendricks was standing outside about 8:20 p.m. in the 1200...
fox32chicago.com
Off-duty Chicago cop exchanges gunfire with armed suspect during robbery in Calumet Heights
CHICAGO - An off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with an armed suspect on the city's Southeast Side Thursday night. Around 6:04 p.m., police say the off-duty cop was near their vehicle in the 8800 block of South Constance Avenue when three offenders demanded the officer's vehicle and property. During...
fox32chicago.com
3 police officers hospitalized after traffic stop gone wrong on North Side
CHICAGO - During a traffic stop in Chicago's Lake View neighborhood, three Chicago police officers were injured when the driver fled. Around 9:37 p.m. Friday night officers stopped a car in the 3200 block of North Sheffield Avenue when the driver reversed and struck an officer. The offender then drove...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man shot inside car in Loop
CHICAGO - A 55-year-old man was shot while sitting in a parked car in the Loop Friday night. Police say the man was in the 400 block of South Wells Street around 11 p.m. when he was shot in the abdomen. The victim was taken by friends to Mt. Sinai...
fox32chicago.com
2 women shot by unknown gunman on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two women were shot in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood Friday night. Around 6:12 p.m., police say the two female victims were on the street in the 2000 block of East 91st Street when they were both wounded by gunfire. A 20-year-old woman was shot in the back and...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's top cop takes his turn on City Council hot seat: 'We are doing everything we can'
CHICAGO - With Chicagoans on edge and a political target on his back, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown tried Friday to convince a skeptical City Council that "significant progress" is being made in the war on violent crime. If ever there was a difficult time for Brown to be on...
Hate crime reports in Chicago surge, particularly targeting Jewish and Black people, data shows
Through Oct. 18, 77 hate crimes had been reported to the commission, a 71% increase from the 45 reported to the commission through the same period last year.
fox32chicago.com
Car plows into CTA bus stop in Chatham killing 1, injuring 3 others
CHICAGO - A vehicle ran into a CTA bus stop leaving one person dead and three others injured late Sunday morning in Chatham, according to police and Chicago transit officials. CTA officials say a non-CTA vehicle hit a bus shelter at King Drive and 79th. The #3 bus is now being temporarily rerouted to avoid the area.
New initiative allows Cook County Sheriff's Office to track vehicles if stolen | How to register
The sheriff's office is trying to combat carjacking, and they've added a new way that could potentially track your car faster.
Dozen CPD officers receive suspension notifications for May 2020 melee with protesters
Nearly two and a half years after a major scuffle between Chicago police and protesters, the city has settled a federal lawsuit and CPD is taking disciplinary action.
police1.com
Chicago mayoral candidate calls for ‘reserve’ of 1,000 retired LEOs, use of drones to track fleeing suspects
CHICAGO — Chicago mayoral candidate and Ald. Sophia King on Thursday unveiled a plan to reinvigorate the city’s police department by enticing retired officers to return, expanding surveillance technology and overhauling work schedules to allow for more time off. King, who represents the 4th Ward, rolled out her...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police make more arrests for organized shoplifting operations
News about shoplifting mobs and organized retail theft have faded from Chicago headlines, but the crimes are still happening, and the CPD’s Organized Retail Crime task force is still making arrests. Here are some recent cases:. Niketown raids. Prosecutors claim Maurice Forest and Robin Haywood stole more than $3,000...
fox32chicago.com
At least 4 teenagers wounded in shootings across Chicago overnight
CHICAGO - Chicago police report that at least four teenagers were shot across the city Friday night. A 16-year-old boy was walking in an alley in the 3500 block of East 106th Street on the South Side around 8:50 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire. The victim went to Advocate Trinity Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.
Woman was taking out garbage when she was shot on South Side, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot late Thursday while she was throwing out garbage in the Fuller Park neighborhood.At 5:12 p.m., the 31-year-old woman was taking out in the 4400 block of South Shields Avenue when she realized she had been shot, police said.She got in her car and ended up in the parking lot of Petey's Gyros at 47th and Wells streets, right off the Dan Ryan Expressway.The woman was shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.No one was in custody late Thursday. Area One detectives are investigating.
Comments / 7