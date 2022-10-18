ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Partnership Plans 15 New Extended Stay America Premier Suites Hotels in Western Region

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-based Extended Stay America has signed a development agreement with a partnership comprising Concord Hospitality and Whitman Peterson to build 15 new Extended Stay America Premier Suites hotels. The properties will be located in major markets throughout the West, including Denver, Phoenix, Las Vegas and Salt Lake City.
Northwood Investors Adds Two New Concepts to Metropolitan Shopping Center in Midtown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Northwood Investors LLC has added two new tenants to Metropolitan, a mixed-use development and lifestyle shopping center located in Midtown Charlotte. The new concepts include Yuliya’s Ice Cream, a locally based, woman-owned ice cream company founded by Belarusian immigrant Yuliya Shvinhelskaya. The eatery will open at Metropolitan, its first brick-and-mortar shop, in early 2023. The other concept is Removery, the largest specialized provider of tattoo removal services. The company operates nearly 100 locations. Other newcomers to Metropolitan include European Wax Center, Open Rice and Clean Your Dirty Face.
