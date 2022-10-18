CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Northwood Investors LLC has added two new tenants to Metropolitan, a mixed-use development and lifestyle shopping center located in Midtown Charlotte. The new concepts include Yuliya’s Ice Cream, a locally based, woman-owned ice cream company founded by Belarusian immigrant Yuliya Shvinhelskaya. The eatery will open at Metropolitan, its first brick-and-mortar shop, in early 2023. The other concept is Removery, the largest specialized provider of tattoo removal services. The company operates nearly 100 locations. Other newcomers to Metropolitan include European Wax Center, Open Rice and Clean Your Dirty Face.

