Georgia State

Eddrick Houston: 5-star ‘unblockable’ junior is already a must-get for the ‘Dawgs

By Jeff Sentell, DawgNation
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18UUDL_0idWwH0D00

There are priorities in every recruiting cycle. There are 5-star talents and then there are those even more uncommon players like Eddrick Houston.

The 6-foot-3.5, 255-pounder is a foundational anchor for any recruiting class.

“Do you know that saying where hard work beats talent when the talent doesn’t work hard?” Buford coach Bryant Appling said. “I’ve got a different one with Eddrick. He’s the hardest-working kid but then has all the talent in the world. How do you beat that?”

Georgia and Ohio State began to stand out as the schools recruiting him the hardest once that crucial Sept. 1 date for high school juniors rolled around. The head coaches of both those schools were at the game of the year for Georgia high school football last Friday to see Houston, among several other prospects.

