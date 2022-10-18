Kentuckians can join conversations that heal our political, social divides

It starts with you, and it starts in Kentucky. Together, we have a unique opportunity to lead the nation in showing Americans how we can speak to each other, be heard and come to an understanding that unites us. We can find a way out of this awful division and a way forward together.

A national project with a goal of healing the political and social divides is kicking off its efforts with online conversations in Kentucky on Oct. 24 through Oct. 29.

Meeting of America (MoA) is gathering people from all backgrounds and beliefs to recognize shared values and concerns so we can decrease painful, dangerous division by talking to and learning from each other.

All Kentuckians 18 and older are invited to sign up now for small group conversations, which will take place virtually. MoA offers those who are concerned about division in America an easy, accessible way to listen with curiosity, speak from their own experience and connect with respect.

We have a chance to demonstrate to the rest of the nation that there is a better path forward together. The project is an exciting opportunity for Kentucky to be first, as Meeting of America plans to launch this effort across America. Central and Eastern Kentucky lie in the heartland of the country and enjoy a richly diverse population, making the region an ideal place to pave the way for Americans from coast to coast.

Participants will be assigned to small groups that span differences based on factors such as age, race, geography and political perspective. Following a series of online conversations, they will be encouraged and equipped to work together to fix things they broadly agree are broken.

From Lexington’s urban centers to the rural areas of eastern Kentucky, we want to give Kentuckians a chance to show up for each other and fight back against those dividing us. The first step to taking our power back is talking to each other. Focusing on our shared identity, we’ll uncover similar goals and values, speak openly, and be quick to listen rather than attack each other. It all starts with bringing your voice to one conversation.

The first project of its kind, with partners ranging from Stanford University to Liberty University, Meeting of America uses a custom online video platform and guide to enable real, respectful conversations designed to inspire and unite Americans.

National corporate sponsors include Walmart, Target, McDonald’s, Harley-Davidson, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Twitter, Petco, The Boston Beer Company and others.

Meeting of America invited hundreds of people from these supporting partner organizations to pilot the experience late last year, and the positive impact was striking. Scientific measurements taken before and after the experience found particularly strong improvement on polarization, anger, and empathy. Additionally, 100% of participants felt heard, 82% said it made them more interested in having conversations across differences, 86% wanted to be part of the ongoing community working together to fix what’s broken, 79% said the experience made them more hopeful about the future of the country and 97% were inspired to invite others to participate.

Sign up today. Take that first step to turn down the heat and create a new foundation of trust and grace that allows us to solve problems and achieve a more perfect union – together. More information can be found at meetingofamerica.us .

Godwin is co-founder of Meeting of America, an innovative endeavor to turn down the heat of toxic polarization and find a way forward together. Fellow Americans will attend online video conversations on a custom platform in small groups matched across differences. Participants will have a unique opportunity to recognize their shared humanity, values, and concerns, then work together to fix things they broadly agree are broken. The experience has been co-created by an ever-growing group of fellow Americans from wildly different backgrounds and beliefs, including two dozen top bridging, political, marketing, and technology experts. Meeting of America is managed by Listen First Project, a 501c3 nonprofit organization founded by Godwin. For additional information, visit meetingofamerica.us