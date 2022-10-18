Read full article on original website
yankodesign.com
SOLID CRS-01 is a brutalist alternative to the future of motorcycles
It’s only natural for humans to dream of a better and brighter future, no matter what current realities would seem to imply. That’s why concept designs naturally portray ideal scenarios in design languages that appeal to current design trends, as if those would remain the same in the future. For future vehicles, that often translates to designs with smooth and pleasing curves, clean and clear surfaces, and often light or bright hues. Design trends and styles come and go, of course, and what may be en vogue today might not be fashionable in a decade or so. Clean, minimalist vehicles might not be the future we’ll be facing, and this limited edition motorcycle offers an alternative version, one that may seem rough and perhaps a little bit dystopian.
Keanu Reeves Gives Inside Look Into Custom Motorcycle Company ARCH
Keanu Reeves has once again welcomed journalists into his ARCH motorcycle headquarters with Guy Pickrell from HotCars YouTube channel getting the lowdown on the plans for the motorcycle company. Both founders Keanu Reeves and Gard Hollinger talk about their plans for the company, as well as insights into the industry...
Iridium Spark Plug Benefits Versus Copper and Platinum
Maintenance is vital to a car's longevity. Even spark plugs. So, how do iridium plugs compare to copper and platinum spark plugs. The post Iridium Spark Plug Benefits Versus Copper and Platinum appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3DPrint.com
Metal 3D Printing at IMTS 2022 with 6K Additive, AddUp, Fabrisonic, Formalloy, & Xact Metal
There was so much to do and see at IMTS in Chicago this year, with nine specific pavilions on topics like controls and CAD-CAM, quality assurance, metal removal, additive manufacturing, and more. I tried to optimize my time on the show floor by stopping at as many booths as I could for quick visits.
Recycling Today
Redwave to help power Norske Skog plant
The Austrian recycling technology company Redwave has supplied a waste-to-energy processing plant for Norske Skog, a paper company based in Norway. Norske Skog says it is investing in a 50-megawatt, wide-range energy boiler powered by refuse-derived fuel (RDF) and paper production residuals. Residue from recyclable material sorting will be burned as a substitute fuel in the new facility in Bruck, Austria.
constructiontechnology.media
Allplan to present BIM solutions at Bauma
Allplan, a global provider of BIM solutions for the AEC industry, will present its product portfolio at bauma 2022 in Munich. The company says that visitors can find out how engineering offices can now model precast concrete elements of any complexity directly in Allplan. The Allplan 2023 version is said...
insideevs.com
Ibis Cycles Enters Electric Mountain Bike Segment With New Oso
Most top-tier bike manufacturers pour millions of dollars into intensive research and development to ensure that their loyal patrons get only the best the cycling world has to offer. In today’s hyper fast-paced world with a seemingly endless supply of disposable goods, this is where meticulously and painstakingly developed products shine the brightest. This is equally true in the world of electric bicycles, more particularly, with for-sport e-MTBs.
sneakernews.com
The New Balance 2002R “Steel” Is Available Now
The New Balance 2002R may be most beloved when stylized under the “Refined Future” banner (incorrectly dubbed the “Protection Pack”), but the silhouette continues to deliver heritage and modern looks in such a compelling way that even ultra general releases – the “Refined Future” was one after all – do well.
accessinternational.media
Dingli launches lightweight boom series
Dingli has launched its D Series range of lightweight boom lifts, which features a total of seven models, all available in either electric, diesel or hybrid versions. Based on its original 16m to 22m boom lifts, the new D series of booms comprises four articulating models, the BA16, BA18, BA20 and BA22, and the BT16, BT18, and BT20 telescopic machines.
How To Choose The Right Electric Bike
My first exposure to an electric bicycle (aka an e-bike) was on a 20-mile ride with my dad. He rented one while I rode my self-powered mountain bike. When I finally reached our destination, red in the face and weak in the knees, I found him casually lounging on the patio with a cocktail, wondering what took me so long.
scaffoldmag.com
Munich debut for electric truck mount prototypes
At next week’s Bauma exhibition in Munich, Germany, Palfinger will present a range of battery pack-powered and zero-emissions truck mounted platforms. Machines on display will include already available models that have been retrofitted with eDrive battery packs for use on sites that require emission-free and low noise operation. Enabling...
globalspec.com
Trends in the design and application of different capacitor types
In 1745, Ewald Georg Von Kleist discovered that electric charge could be stored by connecting an electrostatic generator by a wire into a glass jar containing water. This discovery sparked a series of activities that led to the discovery of capacitors with higher charge storage capacity. And by 1925, there were several types of capacitors made from different materials and with different capabilities.
scaffoldmag.com
Ausa launches electric machines
Compact all-terrain specialist Ausa has launched the fully-electric D151AEG dumper and T164E telehandler. The machines will be unveiled for the first time at Bauma next week, having been “pre-launched” online. The D151AEG dumper has a 1,500 kg payload, and the T164E telescopic handler has a 1,600 kg payload...
Honda Aircraft's new sleek black jet is its most advanced yet
The upgraded aircraft features a host of key advancements in performance and comfort.
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: S.T. Dupont to Release Carbon Collection
S.T. Dupont is releasing a new cutter and lighter collection known as the Carbon Collection. The Carbon Collection uses a specialized carbon graphite composite, a material used on luxury cars that are also meant to the corrosion-resistant and aesthetically pleasing. The Carbon Collection comes to S.T. Dupont’s signature Ligne 2...
lifetrixcorner.com
The Importance and Function of Marine Engine Mounts
Marine engine mounts provide a number of important functions. Like engine mounts for terrestrial vehicles, they must hold the engine in a way that is secure and that reduces the damage of vibration to the rest of the vehicle. However, the marine environment comes with its own challenges that quality engine mounts must address. Here is a look at what engine mounts are, why they are important, and some of the unique design challenges that the marine environment offers. Read on to learn why these systems are different from car or other terrestrial engine mounts.
probrewer.com
20 Gallon Pilot Brewing System
Hoses and fittings included. 6 – 1bbl Stout Tank Conical Fermenters (each with necessary valves and tri clamp fittings) This system is great for a pilot brewing system or for the homebrewer thinking about taking the next step with their home setup. Willing to sell as a full system or by individual items.
