Charlotte County, FL

Businesses must clear storm debris on their own in Charlotte County

By Mariana Ortiz
 5 days ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The county’s Hurricane Ian storm debris collection does not include business collection.

Therefore, business owners must clear their debris or hire a contractor to do the job.

Business owners should contact their insurance carriers to determine if debris removal is covered.

For Hurricane Ian information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center from 8-5 Monday-Friday at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.

