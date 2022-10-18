ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Dominion is charged-up over plans for this downtown Richmond block

By Richmond BizSense
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 5 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- After scrapping plans for an office tower on the site, Dominion Energy has decided what it wants to do with its vacant city block downtown.

The energy utility giant said Monday it intends to build a “clean energy park” at 701 E. Cary St., the 2-acre site that was left blank by the May 2020 implosion of the company’s 21-story One James River Plaza office building. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense .

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.

