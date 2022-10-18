Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Chang'E-5 samples reveal how young volcanism occurred on the moon
A new study led by Prof. Chen Yi from the Institute of Geology and Geophysics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IGGCAS) provides an answer to the question of how young volcanism occurred on the moon. The researchers found that mantle melting-point depression due to the presence of fusible, easily...
Phys.org
Are you a mosquito magnet? It may be because of your smell, new study suggests
Do you ever feel as if mosquitoes are always biting you and seem to target you? It may be because of your smell, a new study says. Mosquitoes are one of the most dangerous creatures on the planet, contributing to the spread of deadly diseases like malaria, which kills hundreds of thousands of humans every year. There are even mosquitoes that "prefer to bite people."
Phys.org
Can serpentinite dehydration release sulfate-rich fluids into sub-arc mantle?
Serpentinite dehydration is essential for water recycling in subduction zones, the released fluids are considered to be a critical component in the oxidation of the sub-arc mantle. However, whether the serpentinite-derived fluids are oxidized or reduced remains hotly debated. A research team led by Prof. Zeng Zhigang from the Institute...
Phys.org
Speeding up DNA computation with liquid droplets
Recent studies have shown that liquid-liquid phase separation—akin to how oil droplets form in water—leads to formation of diverse types of membraneless organelles, such as stress granules and nucleoli, in living cells. These organelles, also called biomolecular condensates, are liquid droplets performing specific cellular functions including gene regulation and stress response.
Phys.org
Confining classical and quantum waves with crystals
In the journal Physical Review Letters, a team of researchers from the University of Twente describes how any kind of wave, whether quantum or classical, is confined in any kind of crystal. The results will notably boost efficient new integrated circuits that steer information encoded in tiny light pulses through smart cities.
Phys.org
Sensing food temperature and freshness using laser-induced graphene on eco-friendly and biodegradable commercial paper
A research group led by Prof. Seung Hwan Ko from the Dept. of Mechanical Engineering in Seoul National University has developed new technology for sensing food temperature and freshness using laser-induced graphene on eco-friendly and biodegradable commercial paper. The environment and food safety are worldwide issues in the food industry....
Phys.org
Antibiotic resistance testing no longer impeded by time
Significant time is needed to determine the drug susceptibility profile of a bacterial infection. Now, researchers from Nara Institute of Science and Technology and collaborating partners have published reports on a technology that will dramatically speed up this otherwise slow process and possibly help save lives. The CDC states that...
Phys.org
AI-based model that predicts extreme wildfire danger
Raging wildfires occurring worldwide have caused tremendous economic damage and loss of life. Knowing when and where a widespread fire could happen in advance can improve fire prevention and resource allocation. However, available forecast systems only provide limited information. Moreover, they do not provide lead times long enough to gain useful regional details.
Phys.org
Discovery could dramatically narrow search for space creatures
An Earth-like planet orbiting an M dwarf—the most common type of star in the universe—appears to have no atmosphere at all. This discovery could cause a major shift in the search for life on other planets. Because M-dwarfs are so ubiquitous, this discovery means a large number of...
Phys.org
New data transmission record set using a single laser and a single optical chip
An international group of researchers from Technical University of Denmark (DTU) and Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg, Sweden have achieved dizzying data transmission speeds and are the first in the world to transmit more than 1 petabit per second (Pbit/s) using only a single laser and a single optical chip.
Phys.org
Embedding iron oxide into liposome bilayer to trigger ferroptosis
Ferroptosis, an iron-dependent regulated cell death process driven by excessive lipid peroxides and membrane injury, can enhance cancer vulnerability to chemotherapy. Lipid peroxidation of unsaturated lipids (UL) in biological membranes is a key to inducing ferroptosis. However, there is a significant thermodynamic barrier for hydrophilic polar nonelectrolytes (e.g., hydrogen peroxide...
Phys.org
Fully mature hair follicles grown in cultures
A team of researchers from Japan studying the processes of hair follicle growth and hair pigmentation has successfully generated hair follicles in cultures. Their in vitro hair follicle model adds to the understanding of hair follicle development which could contribute to development of useful applications in treating hair loss disorders, animal testing, and drug screenings.
Phys.org
Breakthrough in protecting bananas from Panama disease
Exeter scientists have provided hope in the fight to control Panama disease in bananas. Bananas are amongst the most popular fruits eaten world-wide. They are grown and eaten locally, providing food for almost half a billion people, and banana exports generate precious income. In the 1950s, Panama disease, caused by...
Phys.org
Researchers determine tire particles can impact fresh water
Ever wonder what happens to the rubber tread that wears off a vehicle's tires?. New modeling by UBC Okanagan researchers suggests an increasing amount of microplastics—fragments from tires and roadways—are ending up in lakes and streams. The UBCO School of Engineering researchers developed a conceptual framework to examine...
abandonedspaces.com
The Deepest Man-Made Hole on Earth Was Permanently Sealed and Abandoned
In the midst of the Cold War between Russia and the United States, the two feuding countries fought for control over the space above the Earth. But another project is often overshadowed by the space race: the race to dig deeper than no human had gone before using massive boreholes.
Phys.org
The early evolution of successful twig mimicry in insects
Twig mimicry is most common and diversified in Phasmatodea (stick and leaf insects), a group of iconic models for understanding the evolution of camouflage and mimicry among insects. Extant stick and leaf insects exhibit a wide array of exaggerated morphologies mimicking twigs, bark, fresh or dried leaves, ferns, and even moss. However, the fossil record of Phasmatodea is relatively sparse, and the most ancient stick insects from 100 million years ago lack obvious characteristics relating to the familiar twig mimicry of the extant groups.
Phys.org
New strategy enables targeted treatment of rheumatoid arthritis
The high level of reactive oxygen species (ROS) in the rheumatoid arthritis (RA) microenvironment and its persistent inflammatory nature can promote damage to joints, bones, and the synovium. Strategies that integrate effective RA microenvironment regulation with imaging-based monitoring could lead to improvements in the diagnosis and treatment of RA. A...
Phys.org
Single-phonon readout and ground-state cooling with trapped electron brings quantum computing one step closer
Quantum computers are powerful computational devices that rely on quantum mechanics, or the science of how particles like electrons and atoms interact with the world around them. These devices could potentially be used to solve certain kinds of computational problems in a much shorter amount of time. Scientists have long...
Phys.org
How to 3D print the fossils of the great museums of the world
Doug Boyer was a hit at his daughter's kindergarten show and tell. The associate professor of Evolutionary Anthropology came armed with a life-sized, 3D-printed vertebra belonging to the world's largest living snake, the green anaconda (Eunectes murinus). Once the students were done oohing and aahing over the plum-sized bone replica, he pulled a second vertebra, ten times larger than the anaconda's, out of his bag. It was a life-sized replica of a vertebra belonging to Titanoboa, a snake that went extinct around 60 million years ago.
Phys.org
Anomalous magnetic moment of the muon—a new conundrum comes to light
The anomalous magnetic moment of the muon is a crucial parameter in particle physics as it allows for precision tests of the established Standard Model. A new measurement of this quantity last year caused something of a furor as it reaffirmed a significant deviation from the theoretical prediction—in other words, the anomalous magnetic moment is greater than anticipated.
