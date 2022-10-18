Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Vista's Robert Smith Says Investing in DEI Businesses Vitally Important in a Bear Market
Robert F. Smith, chairman and CEO at Vista Equity Partners, said investing in businesses and managers that emphasize diversity, equity and inclusion remains vital, especially in a bear market. The billionaire investor, who spoke with CNBC's Frank Holland at the Disruptor 50 Summit, said that venture capital and private equity...
NBC Miami
Global Supply Chain Woes Have Seen ‘Huge Improvement,' Flexport Founder Says
Global supply chain woes have eased ahead of the holiday season, Flexport founder and co-CEO Ryan Petersen said. Logistics challenges have seen "huge improvement," he said, as ports are less congested and the cost of shipping goods has fallen significantly this year. Flexport topped this year's CNBC Disruptor 50 list.
The secrets of a JB HiFi worker: What customers shouldn't wear, how to make huge savings and why you should ALWAYS go to the Apple desk to pay
Anyone who's worked in retail would have plenty of stories about strange customers and co-workers and their bizarre experiences with them. My time at JB Hi-Fi was certainly no different. JB-Hi-Fi 'HACKS' EVERY AUSSIE NEEDS TO KNOW. JB Hi-Fi employee Auj Mirza revealed her best 'hacks' for saving money and...
NBC Miami
How Lululemon Built a Multibillion-Dollar Athletic Wear Empire
Lululemon is a multibillion-dollar leader in the high-end active wear category that owns and operates 600 stores, 40 of which are located in Europe. Its roots date back to 1998 when it opened as "Lululemon Athletica," a yoga-wear brand geared toward women and yoga enthusiasts. With in-store services, a heavy...
NBC Miami
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Procter & Gamble Over Walmart
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Walmart Inc: "I think that's an excellent idea [to sell shares of Walmart and start a position in Procter & Gamble]." Iron Mountain...
NBC Miami
Renewed Threat of Rail Strike Has Supply Chain Managers Ramping Up Contingency Plans
Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (BMWED), the third-largest rail union, rejected a labor deal with railroads that the Biden Administration had helped to negotiate. Unions are able to strike starting on Nov. 19 unless Congress intervenes or a deal is reached. A...
Comments / 0