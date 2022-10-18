ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortune

Uber tries to charge a passenger almost $40,000 for a 15-minute ride

A 22-year-old man was reportedly charged $40,000 for a four mile journey in the U.K. A British man recently woke up to a shocking bill from Uber when a technical mishap saw him charged almost $40,000 for a 15-minute journey. British newspaper The Independent reported that trainee chef Oliver Kaplan...
Thrillist

This Business-Class-Only Airline Is Having a Flash Sale on Flights to Europe

New Yorkers eyeing Europe for a fall trip can have the best of both worlds this year—a business class roundtrip flight without breaking the bank. La Compagnie, the fan-favorite business class carrier, is having a fall sale on select European routes for flights departing from the Big Apple. The last-minute deal applies on travel from New York to Paris and Milan this November and December, and customers looking to snag the deal will need to act fast. The offer is only available starting today and through October 31.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

American Airlines Is Making Big Changes to Its Cabins

American Airlines recently announced it would begin offering suites to members of its business class. As The Street’s Veronika Bondarenko recently explained, these suites are “ultra-luxury seats… divided by individual doors and can transform from individual armchairs to a quad for a group of four to lie-back sleeper seats depending on the travelers' preference.”
US News and World Report

China Holds Emergency Talks With Chip Firms After U.S. Curbs -Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the U.S. chip restrictions, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. The ministry summoned executives from firms including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC)...
US News and World Report

Hyundai Motor and Kia Warn $2 Billion Engine Provision to Hit Q3 Earnings

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Corp will book a combined 2.9 trillion won ($2 billion) provision in their third-quarter results as they continue to suffer the effects of engine recalls from years ago, they said on Tuesday. The costs, of which Hyundai accounted for 1.36 trillion won...
tripsavvy.com

United Airlines Will Fly to Three New International Cities in 2023

It looks like Delta Air Lines isn't the only airline prepping for international travel next year. On Wednesday, United Airlines announced its summer 2023 schedule, and it's excellent news for those seeking a European vacation. Starting next year, the Chicago-based airline will expand its transatlantic service by offering flights to...
Engadget

Delta invests in air taxi startup Joby to enable home-to-airport flights

You won't need a lengthy car ride just to start your journey. Flying taxi startup Joby Aviation just landed a deal that could make your ride to the airport much more enjoyable. Delta is investing a total of up to $200 million in Joby in exchange for a home-to-airport flight service. Instead of hailing a car or paying for parking, you can have an eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft take you to the terminal without the usual traffic hassles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
US News and World Report

America's New Nuclear Power Industry Has a Russian Problem

WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. firms developing a new generation of small nuclear power plants to help cut carbon emissions have a big problem: only one company sells the fuel they need, and it's Russian. That's why the U.S. government is urgently looking to use some of its stockpile of weapons-grade...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Iconic Airbus A380 plane bar sells at auction for $50,000

The inflight bar from an iconic Airbus A380 sold at auction last week, for a whopping $50,000 (£43,862).It was just one part of a total 500 from an Emirates A380 aircraft, which were auctioned off in Toulouse, France between Thursday 13 and Saturday 15 October, NZ Herald reports. Though the event was held in Toulouse, the parts were bid on globally by aviation enthusiasts participating online.All proceeds from the sale of the A380’s features - including technical parts of the cockpit, seats and life jackets - are being given to charity. The bar had initially been predicted to sell for...
US News and World Report

U.S. Railroad Operators' Volume Woes to Continue Next Year

(Reuters) - Volume woes at U.S. railroad operators are set to spill into next year as labor shortages continue to hurt the sector that is critical in connecting consumers with businesses and finished goods, according to analysts. U.S. railroads have come under criticism from regulators and shippers for staffing cuts...
tripsavvy.com

Delta Is Taking Passengers to 20 New European Destinations—But Not by Plane

Delta Air Lines just expanded service in Europe in the most sustainable way possible. On Tuesday, the Atlanta-based airline announced that it is connecting passengers to 20 new destinations in Europe via its Air+Rail program. The program, which first debuted in August 2021, allows travelers to purchase flights to Europe...
US News and World Report

Biden, Battling High Gas Prices, Says U.S. Will Tap, Refill Oil Reserve

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said Wednesday the United States will sell 15 million barrels from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) by the year's end and detailed a strategy to refill the stockpile when prices drop. Biden's plan is intended to add enough supply to prevent oil price...
WASHINGTON STATE
aeroroutes.com

flyadeal Adds Istanbul Flights From late-Nov 2022

Saudi low-cost carrier flyadeal from late-November 2022 is launching service to Istanbul, with flights from both Jeddah and Riyadh scheduled. Initially each will be served 1 daily, switching to 4 weekly from 07DEC22. Jeddah – Istanbul eff 23NOV22 1 daily A320 (4 weekly from 07DEC22) F3807 JED1635 – 2025IST...

