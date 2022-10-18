Read full article on original website
Terrifying pic reveals aftermath of ‘impossible’ lightning strike on easyJet plane’s WING forcing emergency landing
A TERRIFYING image has revealed the aftermath of an “impossible” lightning strike which forced an easyJet plane into an emergency landing. The image shows the damage inflicted by a thunderous bolt which struck the aircraft’s wing as it was passing over Italy on Sunday. It forced the...
airlive.net
A British Airways Boeing 787 #BA195 to Houston made it all the way to Greenland before deciding to come back to Heathrow
A British Airways Boeing 787 made it all the way to Greenland before deciding they didn’t want to go to Houston so came back to Heathrow instead. British Airways flight #BA195 almost reached Greenland heading to Houston then turned back to London Heathrow Airport. The Boeing 787-9 (reg. G-ZBKE)...
Uber tries to charge a passenger almost $40,000 for a 15-minute ride
A 22-year-old man was reportedly charged $40,000 for a four mile journey in the U.K. A British man recently woke up to a shocking bill from Uber when a technical mishap saw him charged almost $40,000 for a 15-minute journey. British newspaper The Independent reported that trainee chef Oliver Kaplan...
I went inside the secret room where flight attendants sleep on Qatar's Boeing 777 and was shocked at how big it was
The huge space was hidden in the back of the plane and had single beds lined across the fuselage, complete with privacy curtains and plush linens.
Thrillist
This Business-Class-Only Airline Is Having a Flash Sale on Flights to Europe
New Yorkers eyeing Europe for a fall trip can have the best of both worlds this year—a business class roundtrip flight without breaking the bank. La Compagnie, the fan-favorite business class carrier, is having a fall sale on select European routes for flights departing from the Big Apple. The last-minute deal applies on travel from New York to Paris and Milan this November and December, and customers looking to snag the deal will need to act fast. The offer is only available starting today and through October 31.
airlive.net
Footage emerged of a Boeing 747 Dreamlifter’s main gear wheel falling on takeoff from Italy
A wheel from main landing gear of a a Boeing 747 Dreamlifter fell on takeoff from Taranto-Grottaglie Airport. The Boeing 747-400BLCF “Dreamlifter” (reg. N718BA) experienced an incident whne it took off from Taranto-Grottaglie Airport, in Italy. A wheel from main landing gear fell during the initial climb-out on...
American Airlines Is Making Big Changes to Its Cabins
American Airlines recently announced it would begin offering suites to members of its business class. As The Street’s Veronika Bondarenko recently explained, these suites are “ultra-luxury seats… divided by individual doors and can transform from individual armchairs to a quad for a group of four to lie-back sleeper seats depending on the travelers' preference.”
American Airlines Will Pay Millions Over Huge Passenger Problem
Few travel nightmares can be worse than packing small to avoid paying for a checked bag and then, upon arriving at the airport, being told that the bag is too big and needs to be checked anyway. While frequent flyer status or a class beyond economy will get rid of...
US News and World Report
China Holds Emergency Talks With Chip Firms After U.S. Curbs -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the U.S. chip restrictions, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. The ministry summoned executives from firms including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC)...
US News and World Report
Hyundai Motor and Kia Warn $2 Billion Engine Provision to Hit Q3 Earnings
SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Corp will book a combined 2.9 trillion won ($2 billion) provision in their third-quarter results as they continue to suffer the effects of engine recalls from years ago, they said on Tuesday. The costs, of which Hyundai accounted for 1.36 trillion won...
tripsavvy.com
United Airlines Will Fly to Three New International Cities in 2023
It looks like Delta Air Lines isn't the only airline prepping for international travel next year. On Wednesday, United Airlines announced its summer 2023 schedule, and it's excellent news for those seeking a European vacation. Starting next year, the Chicago-based airline will expand its transatlantic service by offering flights to...
Engadget
Delta invests in air taxi startup Joby to enable home-to-airport flights
You won't need a lengthy car ride just to start your journey. Flying taxi startup Joby Aviation just landed a deal that could make your ride to the airport much more enjoyable. Delta is investing a total of up to $200 million in Joby in exchange for a home-to-airport flight service. Instead of hailing a car or paying for parking, you can have an eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft take you to the terminal without the usual traffic hassles.
United Airlines pilot declares emergency when bird strike forces plane to return to Chicago's O'Hare airport
A United Airlines flight had to return to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Friday when it hit a bird after takeoff. A pilot on another plane reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the side of the Boeing 737, and the FAA said it landed without further incident. United Flight...
US News and World Report
America's New Nuclear Power Industry Has a Russian Problem
WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. firms developing a new generation of small nuclear power plants to help cut carbon emissions have a big problem: only one company sells the fuel they need, and it's Russian. That's why the U.S. government is urgently looking to use some of its stockpile of weapons-grade...
Iconic Airbus A380 plane bar sells at auction for $50,000
The inflight bar from an iconic Airbus A380 sold at auction last week, for a whopping $50,000 (£43,862).It was just one part of a total 500 from an Emirates A380 aircraft, which were auctioned off in Toulouse, France between Thursday 13 and Saturday 15 October, NZ Herald reports. Though the event was held in Toulouse, the parts were bid on globally by aviation enthusiasts participating online.All proceeds from the sale of the A380’s features - including technical parts of the cockpit, seats and life jackets - are being given to charity. The bar had initially been predicted to sell for...
US News and World Report
U.S. Railroad Operators' Volume Woes to Continue Next Year
(Reuters) - Volume woes at U.S. railroad operators are set to spill into next year as labor shortages continue to hurt the sector that is critical in connecting consumers with businesses and finished goods, according to analysts. U.S. railroads have come under criticism from regulators and shippers for staffing cuts...
tripsavvy.com
Delta Is Taking Passengers to 20 New European Destinations—But Not by Plane
Delta Air Lines just expanded service in Europe in the most sustainable way possible. On Tuesday, the Atlanta-based airline announced that it is connecting passengers to 20 new destinations in Europe via its Air+Rail program. The program, which first debuted in August 2021, allows travelers to purchase flights to Europe...
US News and World Report
Biden, Battling High Gas Prices, Says U.S. Will Tap, Refill Oil Reserve
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said Wednesday the United States will sell 15 million barrels from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) by the year's end and detailed a strategy to refill the stockpile when prices drop. Biden's plan is intended to add enough supply to prevent oil price...
American Airlines posts $483 million profit for late summer
American Airlines is reporting a $483 million profit for the third quarter, as planes were mostly full and fares were higher over the hectic summer months
aeroroutes.com
flyadeal Adds Istanbul Flights From late-Nov 2022
Saudi low-cost carrier flyadeal from late-November 2022 is launching service to Istanbul, with flights from both Jeddah and Riyadh scheduled. Initially each will be served 1 daily, switching to 4 weekly from 07DEC22. Jeddah – Istanbul eff 23NOV22 1 daily A320 (4 weekly from 07DEC22) F3807 JED1635 – 2025IST...
