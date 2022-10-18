The inflight bar from an iconic Airbus A380 sold at auction last week, for a whopping $50,000 (£43,862).It was just one part of a total 500 from an Emirates A380 aircraft, which were auctioned off in Toulouse, France between Thursday 13 and Saturday 15 October, NZ Herald reports. Though the event was held in Toulouse, the parts were bid on globally by aviation enthusiasts participating online.All proceeds from the sale of the A380’s features - including technical parts of the cockpit, seats and life jackets - are being given to charity. The bar had initially been predicted to sell for...

3 DAYS AGO