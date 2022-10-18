ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

Goldman Sachs' humbling U-turn on its consumer banking ambitions

Good morning! This is Jeffrey Cane filling in today. Third-quarter results from the big Wall Street banks are now behind us, and they were … pretty good, all things considered? Goldman Sachs reported yesterday, and while it may not be the biggest nor the best bank (OK, No. 1 in M&A advising and equity offerings), it gets the most attention because of its history and cachet.
Kiplinger

U.S. Stocks Rally on Bank of America Earnings Beat

Wall Street's main indexes jumped on Monday as Bank of America led a rally among lenders after reporting a smaller-than-expected drop in profit, with its new loans benefiting from higher borrowing costs. Bank of America Corp jumped 5.17% as the lender's net interest income surged in its third quarter, even...
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 57% to 71%, According to Wall Street

Zoetis dominates the growing global animal health market. Digital Realty Trust stands to benefit from the explosion of data generated worldwide. Nvidia should rebound with a gaming-market turnaround and big opportunities in other markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Reuters

Bank of America happy with headcount for now

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bank of America (BAC.N) is satisfied with its headcount for now, Chief Financial Officer Alastair Borthwick told journalists in a conference call on Monday. The company added about 5,000 employees in the third quarter, Borthwick said after the company reported a 9% drop in third-quarter profit on Monday.
wealthbriefingasia.com

What's New In Investments, Funds? – MSCI

The latest news on investment offerings, financial products and other services relevant to wealth advisors and their clients. Investment tools and index provider, MSCI, has launched Institutional Client-Designed Indexes (iCDI), which is pitched at institutional asset owners to enable them to customise and adapt indexes that underpin their investment strategies.
Markets Insider

The stock market is on a 'rollercoaster to nowhere', and the full effect of tighter financial conditions has not yet been felt, Morgan Stanley investment chief says

Stocks are on a "rollercoaster to nowhere," Morgan Stanley Wealth Management's Lisa Shalett said. Investors are too impatient, Shalett said, and have no tolerance for pain. That's preventing stocks from bottoming out, pushing estimates for 2023 and 2024 lower, she warned. The stock market is on a "rollercoaster to nowhere,"...
US News and World Report

China Holds Emergency Talks With Chip Firms After U.S. Curbs -Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the U.S. chip restrictions, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. The ministry summoned executives from firms including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC)...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress

Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
TheStreet

Goldman Sachs Chooses the Rich Over the Average Joe

It looks like a flip-flop that doesn't say its name. Goldman Sachs (GS) seems to be giving up on its ambitions to seduce Main Street. The prestigious investment bank whose name is associated with Wall Street and complex financial products has just made a decision that clearly indicates that it is returning to its origins and what makes it bread and butter.

