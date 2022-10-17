Read full article on original website
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible Americans' bank accounts.
Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible American residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
CNET
Social Security Payments for October: Here's When Your Money Will Arrive
The next Social Security check for October will be disbursed tomorrow, Oct. 12. Payments for those who receive Supplemental Security Income along with Social Security have already gone out this month. We'll explain how the timing of Social Security payments works below. In the next two months, keep an eye...
NBC San Diego
Here's How Much Per Month Social Security Recipients Will Get in 2023
Tens of millions of older Americans will see a major increase in benefits this January when a new cost-of-living adjustment (or COLA) is added to Social Security payments. The 8.7% raise is meant to help them with higher prices for food, fuel, and other goods and services. But what does...
To Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy This Food
After a 10-year period when inflation in America ran about 2% year over previous year, the cost of living in America has surged over 8% so far in 2022, based on the BLS’s Consumer Price Index. A few items have price jumps so high that they have helped pull overall prices up. Among foods, eggs […]
Joe Biden Wants to Give an Extra Social Security Increase to These Retirees
Some retirees could get a 5% raise in the future if the president has his way.
The US economy will hit 'genuine recession territory' in the spring, but strong consumer finances will help keep it mild, Fitch says
Fitch expects the US economy will enter a mild recession in the second quarter of 2023. The ratings agency said the upcoming recession will be to the one that occurred in 1990-1991. The aggregate household balance sheet remains resilient as real estate wealth helps offset some stock losses, Fitch said.
10 Cities Where Home List Prices Have Dropped the Most Since June
Home prices in some major metro areas are falling, and falling fast, after more than two years of unparalleled growth. According to the real estate listings site Realtor.com, median list prices for homes have fallen up to 10% from their June highs in many big cities — including some of the pandemic's hottest markets, like Austin and Phoenix.
Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression
National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
Mortgage Rates Are So High That Buyers Are Looking at Smaller Homes
Homebuyers in many U.S. markets are being forced to settle for smaller homes as they confront the realities of rising mortgage rates and high asking prices. The median-size home considered affordable to buyers with $3,000 monthly housing budgets shrunk in the past year by more than 100 square feet in most of the 50 largest markets, according to a new analysis by real estate brokerage Redfin.
Where home prices in your local housing market are headed in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised forecast
Of course, just weeks later, the Pandemic Housing Boom began to fizzle out. Each forecast since, Zillow slashed its 12-month home price outlook. In April, Zillow revised it down to 14.9%. In May, it was revised down to 11.6%. In July, it was revised down to 7.8%. In August, it was revised down to 2.4%. In September, it was revised down to 1.2%.
The 8.7% Social Security Increase in 2023 Could Be as Big as It Gets
Each year, the Social Security Administration increases retirees' benefits to account for a higher cost of living. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
US News and World Report
Home Builders as Gloomy as Ever, Survey Shows
Builder confidence fell to 2012 levels in October, the National Association of Home Builders said Tuesday, further evidence that high mortgage rates and inflation are taking their toll on the housing market. [. READ:. Slumping Housing Market in the Spotlight ]. The NAHB index fell to 38, a level not...
Clothes, electronics, and toys are set to get cheaper this holiday season. That doesn't really help most Americans deal with inflation.
Americans are set to receive discounts on clothing, electronics, and toys this holiday season. But consumers are more in need of price relief on healthcare, tuition, and housing. The Federal Reserve's interest-rate hikes are unlikely to resolve the problem. In the coming months, US shoppers are expected to see holiday-season...
Questioning medical history of migrants, BP urges caution before opening NYC school doors to possibly unvaccinated students
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City public schools, including those on Staten Island, are opening their doors to thousands of migrant children this week -- but Borough President Vito Fossella is expressing concerns that some of these students may not have the required vaccines, and that the city is “opening the doors to the schools too quickly, without knowing the implications.”
98% of CEOs are prepping for US recession: survey
Nearly all CEOs are readying for the U.S. economy to fall into a recession, according to a survey released Thursday by The Conference Board. The survey, The Conference Board Measure of CEO Confidence, found that 98% of CEOs indicated they were preparing for a U.S. recession over the next year or year and a half. That figure is five percentage points higher than in the third-quarter survey.
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the housing market is distorting high inflation readings, and expects home prices to fall up to 15%
Jeremy Siegel believes lagging housing market data is distorting the true rate of inflation. Siegel said if September's CPI report used more current housing data, inflation would have dropped. "Housing prices by every indicator are going down, not up," Siegel told CNBC on Thursday. Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel sees downside...
The 'bubbliest' housing market in Canada with a median home price is $1.2 million is a grim preview of what could happen in US cities
Canada's formerly hot housing market has rapidly cooled, especially in Toronto. That's because, similarly to the US, soaring home prices and mortgage rates have slowed demand. Canada's bubbly real estate markets is a cautionary tale for what could happen in the US. Canada's rapidly cooling housing ecosystem may provide clues...
CNBC
Millions at risk of losing health insurance if U.S. ends Covid public health emergency in January
When the public health emergency does end, HHS estimates up to 15 million people will be disenrolled from Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program. HHS will give the public 60 days notice before lifting the public health emergency, Health Secretary Xavier Becerra said. The end of the public health...
Inflation gave millions of workers a 3% pay cut in September
The tightest labor market in decades is fueling rapid wage growth for millions of Americans, but painfully high inflation has quickly eroded those gains. The Labor Department reported last week that average hourly earnings for all employees actually declined 3% in September from the same month a year ago when factoring in the impact of rising consumer prices. On a monthly basis, average hourly earnings dropped 0.1% last month, when accounting for the inflation spike.
U.S. Treasury proposes climate data collection rule for insurers
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Tuesday said it was proposing a new rule to collect data on climate-related risks from property and casualty insurers, one of the first concrete actions in a new push to beef up financial regulation to help fight global warming.
