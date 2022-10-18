Helmet camera footage shows intense fire at Winston-Salem apartment, several people displaced

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Dramatic video shows Winston-Salem firefighters battling a huge fire at an apartment on Tuesday morning.

According to the Winston-Salem Fire Department’s Twitter , an apartment around the 400 block of Magnolia Branch Drive caught fire, displacing eight and injuring one.









The fire department says that the fire is under control.

The video shows flames coming out of an upper-level apartment, with smoldering debris falling to the ground as the firefighter walks by.

