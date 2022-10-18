ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saluda County, SC

South Carolina man accused of pulling gun during argument over football

By Bethany Fowler
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

SALUDA, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is accused of pulling a gun on another man Monday during an argument over NFL football.

According to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a 911 call in reference to a man pointing a gun in the employee parking lot of Amick Farms.

Man gets 30 years for killing woman, hiding body behind South Carolina home

Once deputies arrived on the scene, they located Anthony Fowler.

Deputies learned that Fowler had pointed a gun at another man and threatened him after they got into an argument over the NFL.

Fowler was arrested and charged with unlawful carry of a firearm and pointing and presenting a firearm.

He was taken to the Saluda County Detention Center.

