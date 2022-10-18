Read full article on original website
Laumeier Sculpture Park is a museum without walls on 105 acres in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan cityCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
American chess prodigy Hans Niemann files a lawsuit against the world chess championRickySaint Louis, MO
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Artist offers helping hand to St. Louis restaurant hit by thieves
Sarah Shelton with Girl Louie made a few touch-ups Saturday to the door of Steve's Hot Dogs, polishing up a mural one day after thieves smashed into the business.
A medical drama and the St. Louis ‘Exorcist’ connection
ST. LOUIS – The horror classic “The Exorcist” was based on William Peter Blatty’s 1971 novel of the same name. But few people are aware of the true origin of the story. A real case inspired the tale of a child possessed by a demon. A...
Furniture moved from school where radioactive contamination reported
FOX 2 captured video outside Jana Elementary School Friday morning showing truckloads of school furniture being moved. This is the school where radioactive contamination has been found.
Great Go! St. Louis Halloween Race takes place today
The Great Go! St. Louis Halloween Race featured runners dressed in their best Halloween costumes.
Five customers could win free Lion’s Choice for a year in upcoming contest
Now celebrating 55 years in business, Lion's Choice has a surprise in store for some St. Louis-area customers.
Walk to raise awareness against domestic violence, happening today
October is also domestic violence awareness month. This morning, another walk is to be held in honor of survivors.
St. Louis Fire Department hosts trunk-or-treat through Fall Fire Safety Festival
This is the fifth year of the St. Louis Fire Department's Fall Fire Safety Festival, and the first time back since the start of the pandemic.
1-year-old found dead in south St. Louis Saturday afternoon
The Child Abuse Unit is investigating an incident that left a one-year-old boy dead in south St. Louis.
Belleville Humane Society hosts Howloween Pet Parade Sunday afternoon
A tail-wagging good time is expected Sunday in downtown Belleville.
Man robbed at gunpoint at ‘Cure Violence’ office in St. Louis
Two men robbed a man at gunpoint late Friday evening at the office of Cure Violence, a global anti-crime program based in St. Louis.
What are you doing about it? High Noon, Boo-Bash, Black Lives Matter Social Witnessing
ST. LOUIS — Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. High Noon at The Kranzberg will explore the effects of film festivals. Bree Maniscalco is the Executive Director of Cinema St. Louis. She will hold a lunch-hour talk. Thursday, October 27. Noon...
Crews respond to vacant house fire in north St. Louis
Crews with the St. Louis Fire Department responded to a blaze Saturday morning in north St. Louis.
Chess champ from St. Louis tourney sues over cheating allegations
A 19-year-old chess grandmaster is seeking $100 million in a federal lawsuit alleging a rival chess player and others destroyed his career with false accusations of cheating, elevating a controversy that has roiled the chess world since September.
Barges on the move despite dramatically low Mississippi River levels
Cross a bridge over the Mississippi River, and you can’t help but notice how low it is right now. At downtown St. Louis Friday, the river level was at -2.5 feet.
55-year-old man shot and killed in north St. Louis
A man was shot and killed overnight in north St. Louis.
Caught on camera: Masked thieves break into 3 south St. Louis businesses
Burglars broke into three businesses in south St. Louis overnight. Some of the burglaries were caught on surveillance video.
Monarch Fire Protection District selects new chief in unanimous vote
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A retiring fire chief it set to be replaced in mid-November. According to reports, the Monarch Fire Protection District (MFPD) Board of Directors completed a process to replace retiring Chief Cary Spiegel recently. Qualified candidates were identified in an internal search. After personal interviews were conducted...
Tower Grove Park celebrating 150 years with birthday bash this weekend
Organizers have planned a birthday bash at Tower Grove Park this weekend to celebrate one-and-a-half centuries of the site.
A dozen car break-ins take place in Central West End Saturday
St. Louis Police are investigating more car break-ins.
St. Louis soccer stadium delays leaving fans on edge
It’s been a month since FOX 2 first reported a major setback for the new St. Louis soccer stadium. There’s still no set date on when fans can expect to watch a match in person.
