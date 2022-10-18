ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Monarch Fire Protection District selects new chief in unanimous vote

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A retiring fire chief it set to be replaced in mid-November. According to reports, the Monarch Fire Protection District (MFPD) Board of Directors completed a process to replace retiring Chief Cary Spiegel recently. Qualified candidates were identified in an internal search. After personal interviews were conducted...
