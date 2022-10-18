Read full article on original website
nftevening.com
Seven Treasures NFT: Floor Price Dumps After LiveArtX Hack
The NFT-powered platform LiveArtX focused on curating fine art NFTs, had its Seven Treasures NFT collection’s floor price drop by 95% after a digital wallet hack. Accordingly, the official wallet was compromised at 19:00 UTC on October 16th, and things have been going downhill since. While the team is struggling to find a solution, NFT collectors are starting to doubt its legitimacy on the market.
nftevening.com
Big Time Invites Space Holders To Join Alpha
Web3 Fantasy MMORPG game ‘Big Time’ has expanded its alpha access to SPACE NFT holders. Every Thursday, new SPACE holders can join in on the fun, gathering NFTs and testing early builds of the game! Read on to learn how you can get in early on this beautiful project.
