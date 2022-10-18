The NFT-powered platform LiveArtX focused on curating fine art NFTs, had its Seven Treasures NFT collection’s floor price drop by 95% after a digital wallet hack. Accordingly, the official wallet was compromised at 19:00 UTC on October 16th, and things have been going downhill since. While the team is struggling to find a solution, NFT collectors are starting to doubt its legitimacy on the market.

