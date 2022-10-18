ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Zay Jones: Jaguars will play their best football in November, December

By Adam Stites
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y2CAh_0idWtdBs00

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 0-3 in October, but wide receiver Zay Jones isn’t hitting the panic button. In fact, he’s feeling pretty optimistic about the rest of the calendar year.

“October has been spooky, to say the least,” Jones said at a press conference Monday. “You want to play your best football in November and December. You don’t want to peak too soon, and I feel as though this team is on pace to do something special down the road.

“November and December, when we start clicking at that moment, and we gain that momentum, I think that’s what makes a dangerous team and hopefully we can put ourselves in that category moving forward.”

While it’s a cheery take on the team’s current three-game slide, it’d also behoove the Jaguars not to wait until November to snap their losing streak. Jacksonville still has two more games in October: a Week 7 home game against the New York Giants and a Week 8 game in London against the Denver Broncos.

If the Jaguars continue their October struggles, it might not matter much how November or December goes for them.

Jones, 27, caught all five of his targets for 42 yards in the loss to the Colts. Through the first six weeks of the season, Jones leads the team in receptions with 27, despite missing the Week 4 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Miami Dolphins to Trade TE Mike Gesicki?

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Miami Dolphins could look to deal tight end Mike Gesicki if the right offer presents itself. Franchise tagged by Miami in the offseason, Gesicki has been underutilized in head coach Mike McDaniels’s offense, notching just 15 catches for 170 yards through the opening six weeks. This after a 2021 campaign that saw the 27-year-old set career highs in both receptions (73) and yards (780).
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Andy Dalton expected to start vs. Cardinals, Jameis Winston still QB3

There you go: ESPN’s Ed Werder reports that the New Orleans Saints expect to start Andy Dalton at quarterback on Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals, with injured starter Jameis Winston continuing to round out the game-day depth chart as their third option — he’ll only play in an emergency should both Dalton and Taysom Hill be unavailable. The Saints recently re-signed backup quarterback Jake Luton to their practice squad but it’s unlikely he’ll be activated for this game.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Patrick's agent 'very disturbed' by cause of OLB's torn ACL

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday. After covering a punt in the fourth quarter, Patrick ran out of bounds and attempted to avoid running over someone on the sideline. Patrick planted his left foot on a carpet and his foot got stuck and his knee was caught in an awkward position, which resulted in a torn ACL.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football picks up legacy commitment in 2023 class

Can lightning strike twice in the same family for Michigan football?. Back in the 2018 recruiting cycle, the Wolverines picked up a late commitment from an unheralded recruit named Ronnie Bell, a little-known prospect from Missouri who was committed to play basketball at Missouri State. Bell had no FBS-level offers to his name, thus fans weren’t particularly keen on what he brought to the table.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins work out 4 running backs on Tuesday

After releasing ZaQuandre White from their practice squad on Monday, the Miami Dolphins decided to fill that open spot with another running back. The team ended up signing former New York Jets running back La’Mical Perine, but they also had three others in on Tuesday to vie for the practice squad role – Nate McCrary, Abram Smith and Antonio Williams.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Dak's green light, penalty problems return, Elliott joins elite club

Expect Cowboys Nation to move on from Week 6 in record time. Not because the loss to Philadelphia wasn’t infuriating, but because there’s a quarterback decision to obsess about. News and Notes kicks off with the latest on Dak Prescott’s expected medical clearance, why Stephen Jones isn’t yet ready to commit to plugging him back in the starting lineup, and what Prescott himself has to say about his status. And if this closes the book on Cooper Rush, what does this chapter of his story actually say about him and what he did for the team?
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

AFC South standings update entering Week 7

We are now one-third of the way through the 2022 season, and the AFC South division appears to be shaping into a two-team race. Though it took a while to get to this point, the two teams at the top of the division are the ones that were expected to be there when the season started. It wasn’t always pretty, but the division is forming into how we thought it would coming into the campaign.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

DeAndre Hopkins' return to Cardinals means they'll be watchable (and potentially good) again

The Arizona Cardinals offense is broken. It has been since Dec. 13, 2021. That was the last time star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins suited up for the Cards. Since that date, the team has struggled to find the form that allowed it to win the first seven games of 2021 and build a 10-3 record through that fateful date when Hopkins suffered a season-ending knee injury.
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

162K+
Followers
216K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy