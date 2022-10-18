Breakfast with KU Champions now available
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Cereal celebrating the 2022 University of Kansas men’s basketball team is now on the shelves at Hy-Vee supermarkets in Lawrence.
The box features a collage of images featuring the team that won the 2022 NCAA National Championship.
Hy-Vee made the announcement on its social media page .
This was KU's fourth NCAA national championship, and the second under coach Bill Self.
