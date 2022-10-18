ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Breakfast with KU Champions now available

By Michael Dakota
 5 days ago

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Cereal celebrating the 2022 University of Kansas men’s basketball team is now on the shelves at Hy-Vee supermarkets in Lawrence.

The box features a collage of images featuring the team that won the 2022 NCAA National Championship.

Hy-Vee made the announcement on its social media page .

Hy Vee is celebrating the 2022 National Champions (Courtesy Photo/Hy-Vee)

This was KU’s fourth NCAA national championship , and the second under coach Bill Self.

