Parent threw bleach at North Carolina elementary school bus driver, school district says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A parent is accused of throwing bleach at an elementary school bus driver, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Tuesday morning.

The incident involved Bus No. 1701 Tuesday morning which was servicing Winterfield Elementary School in east Charlotte. A bus driver reported that a parent threw bleach on their face.

Nine students onboard the bus were transported to another bus.

Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the scene.

There is no mention of an arrest or charges at this time and this remains an active investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.