Charlotte, NC

Parent threw bleach at North Carolina elementary school bus driver, school district says

By Jesse Ullmann
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A parent is accused of throwing bleach at an elementary school bus driver, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Tuesday morning.

The incident involved Bus No. 1701 Tuesday morning which was servicing Winterfield Elementary School in east Charlotte. A bus driver reported that a parent threw bleach on their face.

Man gets 30 years for killing woman, hiding body behind South Carolina home

Nine students onboard the bus were transported to another bus.

Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the scene.

There is no mention of an arrest or charges at this time and this remains an active investigation.

Comments / 30

N,C.78
5d ago

It's a shame at a person would be so low to do something like that in front of children. Any person who gets on a school bus who is not supposed to be on it like parents they need to be arrested

Reply(3)
30
Dave Cox
4d ago

What is wrong with adults in this country? I can see now why kids act like fools in the classroom because their parents aren't raising their kids with self control!

Reply(1)
10
LoveTrump
5d ago

Great article, zero information. If I did an incomplete job like that, I would be fired

Reply(2)
18
 

