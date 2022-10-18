Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WKYC
Ready Pet Go! Meet Freddy from City Dogs Cleveland
Are you looking for a dog? This week Freddy from City Dogs Cleveland visited 3News. Freddy is looking for his forever home.
Rainbow trout return to Cuyahoga River in Cuyahoga Falls
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — At Water Works Park in Cuyahoga Falls, there's something fishy going on. Members of Western Reserve Trout Unlimited Chapter 668 brought more than food; they ordered fish!. With the help of the Ohio Division of Wildlife and the city of Cuyahoga Falls, they're stocking rainbow...
WKYC
Changing of seasons and weather in Northeast Ohio
3News' photojournalist Virginia Palmer spoke with individuals about what their favorite season is. We are reminded in Cleveland to appreciate all 4 seasons.
WKYC
Cleveland Clinic offering free cancer screenings on Saturday
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Clinic is hosting a cancer screening event on Saturday, Oct. 22, for anyone who is uninsured or underinsured. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The event, funded partly by the College...
Fashion Friday: How to style your fall family photos
CLEVELAND — It’s that time of the year — October in Northeast Ohio means fall festivals, pumpkin spice everything, and for many of us, family photos!. "People like to send out holiday cards," photographer Kim Ponsky Sable said. "Pictures make great holiday gifts, and Cleveland in particular is gorgeous in the autumn. So put all those three things together, and it's a really busy season."
Mission Possible: Short-sea shipping could increase jobs in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — You may have already heard the warnings to start your holiday shopping early this year. The effects of the pandemic, supply chain issues and now congestion at coastal ports could leave that “must have” holiday gadget or toy stranded miles away from area store shelves.
Update on 5 people shot at Cleveland IFIXUGLY barbershop, Princeton student from Cleveland found dead, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, October 21, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Find out that latest information on five people shot at Cleveland’s IFIXUGLY barbershop, what we know about the Princeton University...
Case Western Reserve University professor partners with American Greetings to create Diwali cards sold all across the country
CLEVELAND — For many, walking into a store and picking up a holiday card can be a quick and even last-minute errand. Faced with row upon row of cards adorned with warm greetings and festive colors, many holiday card choices seem endless. But for some holidays, that same array...
WKYC
West Bank Golf Club to host fundraiser for legendary Cleveland baseball drummer John Adams: How to attend
CLEVELAND — Are you looking for somewhere to watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens game?. West Bank Golf Club in Cleveland is hosting a watch party for the game on Sunday, Oct. 23, at noon that supports a local Cleveland icon. The event will be a fundraiser for...
Cleveland Police: 15-year-old boy missing
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help from the public in locating a missing teenager. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Police announced details Friday morning that 15-year-old Tionn Grant was...
Devontez Walker, Devin Kargman lead Kent State past Akron 33-27 in Wagon Wheel showdown
KENT, Ohio — Devontez Walker scored three touchdowns, first-time starter Devin Kargman threw two TD passes, and Kent State defeated Akron 33-27 on Saturday, giving the Golden Flashes the Wagon Wheel for the fourth consecutive time. Kargman completed 14 of 25 passes for 215 yards with both of his...
16-year-old boy dies after shooting in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Akron Police, the shooting happened at around 5 p.m. on...
WKYC
Cleveland resident held on $500K bond after accidentally calling Westlake business attempting to set up murder-for-hire plot on son
WESTLAKE, Ohio — A 58-year-old Cleveland man is being held on a $500,000 bond after mistakenly calling a Westlake business attempting to set up a murder-for-hire plot on his son. An unnamed business on Canterbury Road contacted Westlake Police on Thursday, Oct. 13, at around 10:45 p.m. after receiving...
WKYC
Surveillance video shows victim of Cleveland barbershop shooting
Five people were shot at IFIXUGLY on State Road in Old Brooklyn on Thursday. Video shows one of the victims liming outside before flagging down help.
Surveillance video sheds new light on Cleveland barbershop shooting that left 5 injured
CLEVELAND — One day after a shooting left five people hurt and with the front of the store still riddled with bullet holes, employees of the IFIXUGLY barbershop showed up for work. "I'm a barber. I get up every day to perform services on people of the community," Eugene,...
2-vehicle crash involving motorcycle leaves 1 dead in North Canton
NORTH CANTON, Ohio — A two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle leaves a 70-year-old man dead in North Canton. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the...
Police seeking to identify persons of interest in case of murdered Garfield Heights bar bouncer
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police are seeking the public's help identifying two persons of interest in connection with the shooting death of a Cleveland man last month. Authorities say 27-year-old Ronnie Briggs was working a security detail outside the Showcase Bar & Grille in Garfield Heights during the early morning hours of Sept. 26. The bar had become overcrowded, and when a group of men jumped a fence in an attempt to get inside, Briggs was shot during a fight while trying to stop them. He later died at MetroHealth Medical Center.
Saint Ignatius hangs on to beat Clarkson Football North 10-7 in head coach Chuck Kyle's final regular-season game
CLEVELAND — You couldn't have scripted it any better. With family, former players, and well wishers from all around, Saint Ignatius football legend Chuck Kyle coached the final regular-season game of his remarkable 40-year career Friday night. The matchup with Clarkson Football North out of Ontario, Canada, took place at tiny Wasmer Field, in the shadow of the school "Chico" devoted his life to for so many decades.
The impact of the health care worker shortage in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — It's no secret there is a serious shortage of health care workers in the U.S. Northeast Ohio hospitals have thousands of openings. But it's not an easy fix. Nursing school enrollment is down nearly 10%, but the opposite is true at medical schools, where they saw an 18% rise in applicants, including historical increases in minority applicants, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.
'Contained barricade' incident ends at Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A "contained barricade" incident in the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility ended early Sunday morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the youth involved are safe and in custody. OSHP also stated that there were no reported injuries, and an investigation is ongoing. SUBSCRIBE:...
