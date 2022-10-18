ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainbow trout return to Cuyahoga River in Cuyahoga Falls

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — At Water Works Park in Cuyahoga Falls, there's something fishy going on. Members of Western Reserve Trout Unlimited Chapter 668 brought more than food; they ordered fish!. With the help of the Ohio Division of Wildlife and the city of Cuyahoga Falls, they're stocking rainbow...
Cleveland Clinic offering free cancer screenings on Saturday

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Clinic is hosting a cancer screening event on Saturday, Oct. 22, for anyone who is uninsured or underinsured. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The event, funded partly by the College...
Fashion Friday: How to style your fall family photos

CLEVELAND — It’s that time of the year — October in Northeast Ohio means fall festivals, pumpkin spice everything, and for many of us, family photos!. "People like to send out holiday cards," photographer Kim Ponsky Sable said. "Pictures make great holiday gifts, and Cleveland in particular is gorgeous in the autumn. So put all those three things together, and it's a really busy season."
Cleveland Police: 15-year-old boy missing

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help from the public in locating a missing teenager. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Police announced details Friday morning that 15-year-old Tionn Grant was...
16-year-old boy dies after shooting in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Akron Police, the shooting happened at around 5 p.m. on...
Police seeking to identify persons of interest in case of murdered Garfield Heights bar bouncer

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police are seeking the public's help identifying two persons of interest in connection with the shooting death of a Cleveland man last month. Authorities say 27-year-old Ronnie Briggs was working a security detail outside the Showcase Bar & Grille in Garfield Heights during the early morning hours of Sept. 26. The bar had become overcrowded, and when a group of men jumped a fence in an attempt to get inside, Briggs was shot during a fight while trying to stop them. He later died at MetroHealth Medical Center.
Saint Ignatius hangs on to beat Clarkson Football North 10-7 in head coach Chuck Kyle's final regular-season game

CLEVELAND — You couldn't have scripted it any better. With family, former players, and well wishers from all around, Saint Ignatius football legend Chuck Kyle coached the final regular-season game of his remarkable 40-year career Friday night. The matchup with Clarkson Football North out of Ontario, Canada, took place at tiny Wasmer Field, in the shadow of the school "Chico" devoted his life to for so many decades.
The impact of the health care worker shortage in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — It's no secret there is a serious shortage of health care workers in the U.S. Northeast Ohio hospitals have thousands of openings. But it's not an easy fix. Nursing school enrollment is down nearly 10%, but the opposite is true at medical schools, where they saw an 18% rise in applicants, including historical increases in minority applicants, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.
