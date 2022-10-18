Read full article on original website
LISTEN: DPS Education Spotlight on Byers & Co
October 21, 2022- Ashley Grayned of DPS 61 and Kent Newton of the Sanitary District of Decatur joined Byers & Co talk about a unique partnership that they have made to bring educational opportunities to the classrooms. Listen to the podcast now!
LISTEN: Brinkoetter Home Highlight on Byers & Co
October 21, 2022 – Ryan Campbell and Staci Doolin of Brinkoetter joined Byers & Co to talk about the current state of the real estate market and highlight a home in Oreana. Listen to the podcast now!
LISTEN: Jody Hall & Allison Shuppara-Ooton joined Fuego
October 21, 2022- Jody Hall, Director of Financial Aid and Veteran’s Aid and Allison Shuppara-Ooton, Success Coach, joined host Dr. Isaac Zuniga on Fuego to talk about registration events at Richland Community College & building community. Listen to the podcast now!
