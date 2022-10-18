ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Fake ‘Navy SEAL’ scammed victims out of $1.5 million to buy luxury cars, feds say

By Don Sweeney
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xtcqq_0idWt9zR00

A California man faces up to 30 years in prison for a romance scam in which he stole $1.5 million from nearly 20 victims, federal officials reported.

Ze’Shawn Stanley Campbell, 35, of Irvine, falsely told them he was a millionaire business owner and investor who had fought in Iraq and Afghanistan as a U.S. Navy SEAL, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Central California said in a news release.

He pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering Monday, Oct., 17, prosecutors said.

Campbell convinced 10 people, some of whom he developed romantic relationships with, and nine companies to send him hundreds of thousands of dollars between 2014 and 2020, the release said.

He told them he owned McDonald’s franchises, gyms and a security company, prosecutors said. He also claimed to be a Bitcoin and real estate investor.

Campbell told victims he would invest their money for them or that he needed it for medical expenses, the release said.

Instead, he spent it on luxuries for himself, including a BMW and a Mercedes Benz, prosecutors said.

He will face up to 30 years in prison when he is sentenced, which is scheduled for January.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
centurycity-westwoodnews.com

Local Hollywood Executive Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Federal Prison for Fraudulently Obtaining $1.7 Million in COVID-Relief Loans

William Sadleir sentenced to 41 months in federal prison this week. The former chairman and CEO of Beverly Hills-based Aviron Pictures was sentenced this week to 41 months in federal prison for applying for and receiving $1.7 million in loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for Aviron entities when the entire operation was being shuttered because of his embezzlement.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
vvng.com

Hesperia man pleads guilty to defrauding his employer over 16 years

BOSTON – A 56-year-old Hesperia man pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston to embezzling over $1.2 million from his employer over a 16-year period. The US District Attorney’s Office said Darrell Pike, pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Mark L. Wolf scheduled sentencing for Feb. 3, 2023. Pike was charged in May 2022.
HESPERIA, CA
Key News Network

2 Females Transported to Hospital for Overdose on Unknown Substance

Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: A few females overdosed at a residence in Valinda around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 23. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call at a residence where three females were found overdosed on an unknown type substance at a possible party in the 700 block of North Melham Avenue.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

SD Drug Dealer Sentenced in Case from HBO Documentary “The Crime of the Century”

A San Diego man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for selling fentanyl that caused a Vista woman’s death. Cole Thomas Salazar, 32, admitted to using online classified ads to sell drugs, including a November 2020 sale of powdered fentanyl to Sarah Elizabeth Fuzzell, 24. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Fuzzell died on Nov. 3, 2020 from the drugs she purchased from Salazar.
SAN DIEGO, CA
theeastcountygazette.com

California Trucking Company Files for Bankruptcy

A California-based trucking company called Navarro Trucking Group which was responsible for removing intermodal containers from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach has ceased operations and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Based in Bellflower, California, Navarro had 15 power units and the same number of drivers as per...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Armed robbers burglarize Roscoe's Chicken And Waffles

Armed suspects burglarized a restaurant located off the 5000 block of Pico Boulevard on Saturday. At least six men were involved in the armed robbery, with four of the suspects carrying loaded weapons, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The suspects approached the restaurant located at 5006 W. Pico Boulevard in two separate vehicles around 2:26 p.m. on Saturday. A security guard at the scene told CBSLA that the armed robbery took place in the parking lot of the Roscoe's Chicken And Waffles located on the 5000 block of Pico Boulevard.Witnesses told CBSLA Reporter Lauren Pozen that the suspects stole money,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC San Diego

Pasadena Police Find ‘Rainbow Fentanyl' Among 300,000 Pills Hidden in Truck Tire

The Pasadena Police Department seized more than 300,000 fentanyl pills in September, and among them so-called “rainbow fentanyl." It is the first time they have found large quantities of multi-colored pills that look like candy, according to investigators with the Pasadena Police Major Narcotics and Special Investigation Unit. Fentanyl...
PASADENA, CA
indybay.org

Ex LAUSD Teacher Files FBI Report Against Disgraced City Council Member Nury Martinez

Kilroy has even posted a partially redacted version of the FBI report, his declaration to the FBI, and exhibits A-I, on his Twitter page at https://twitter.com/lapdsecrets. Kilroy has no prior legal experience but his Pro Se civil litigation spans two large bodies of pre-trial Federal case filings against Nury Martinez and others from 2013-2020 , in the United States District Court, the Ninth Circuit court of Appeals, and then even the United States Supreme Court in petitions No's 18-9663 and 20-354.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

LA County man involved in Jan. 6 riot sentenced

A 24-year-old Los Angeles County man was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in federal prison Wednesday for his part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Christian Alexander Secor pleaded guilty May 19 to obstruction of an official proceeding and was sentenced in Washington, D.C., where his case was assigned along with other accused rioters arrested throughout the country.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

40K+
Followers
729
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy