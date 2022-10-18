Read full article on original website
Details on Early Week Tornado, Damaging Wind Threat in Alabama
Last week we experienced a cold snap that even broke some record temperature lows in Alabama. Now, the warm and dry weather continues through Monday. Then we are faced with the possibility of severe weather on Tuesday. Townsquare Media is closely monitoring the potential for severe weather on Tuesday afternoon...
Freeze warning for parts of north Georgia overnight as temperatures plummet into 30s
ATLANTA — Say hello to winter, or at least winter-like temperatures. Temperatures are set to plummet overnight Tuesday, with freeze warnings going into effect for parts of north Georgia,. [DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]. Tuesday morning’s low is expected to be 38...
Monroe Local News
Gwinnett Yellow River Trick-or-Treatment Fall Festival Saturday, Oct. 29
Learn, play, and enjoy fair food at one of Gwinnett’s state-of the-art facilities! Join the Department of Water Resources for the Yellow River Trick-or-Treatment Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10:00am to 2:00pm. Costumes are welcome during this free, family-friendly event. Tours will be offered throughout the day,...
Fire causes heavy damage at Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q
CANTON, Ga. — A popular north Georgia barbecue restaurant caught fire Sunday morning causing extensive damage, officials said. Cherokee County firefighters responded to Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q around 1 a.m. off Marietta Highway in Canton. The first crew on scene "made an aggressive interior attack" while searching for victims, they...
Monroe Local News
UPDATE: WCSO confirms pedestrian crash is a fatality
UPDATE: (OCT. 20 – 8:45 p.m.) Walton County Sheriff’s Office confirms the pedestrian crash in the area off Highwy 81 south near Hightower Trail is a fatality. Georgia State Patrol and WCSO are working the incident. Motorists are warned to expect complete and partial highway closures for the next hour.
Monroe Local News
UPDATE: 72-year-old Oxford man dies in pedestrian fatality in Walton County
UPDATE: (Oct. 21) – The victim in the fatal pedestrian crash last night was identified as Daniel Sweat, 72, of Oxford. Georgia State Patrol Post 46 Assistant Commander Sgt. Richard Thacker confirmed his next of kin have been notified. “At approximately 1932 hours, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office requested...
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: 2 Monroe arrested for Fentanyl possession; slew of arrests following DUI accidents / traffic stops
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Wednesday, Oct. 1 to Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2022. ZONE 5. Arrest- 30-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence...
The World’s Largest Holiday Drive-Through With 2 Million Lights Is Coming To This Georgia City
There's no need to drive through your neighborhood looking for decorated houses to experience a Christmas light show in Atlanta anymore. World of Illumination's massive drive-through light show is coming back to Marietta this season and it will make you feel like you're inside a holiday wonderland. The theme of...
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Entering autos; theft reports and slew of arrests from traffic stops
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Oct. 13 – 18, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. ZONE 1. Entering Auto- Deputies took a report at a residence on Waters...
Investigation launches law enforcement presence in Spalding County
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — There's heavy law enforcement presence in a Spalding County neighborhood Monday evening. The Spalding County Sheriff's Office put out an alert telling residents there's an ongoing investigation near E. McIntosh and N. 2nd Street. Details on what prompted the investigation have not been released. An...
WJCL
School District: Georgia bus driver arrested for DUI, with students on the bus
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia bus driver has been arrested for driving under the influence while driving their afternoon route with students on the bus. According to the Wayne County School district, the incident happened Tuesday afternoon and there were two students on the bus. 2 Mega Millions...
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Anticipate October 2022 Payments
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Georgia get their benefits paid on the same schedule every month, including in October 2022. Payments are distributed beginning on the...
1 dead, 9 injured, including 4 children, in two-car collision in Hall County
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Duluth man died and nine people were left injured after a two-car collision in Clermont on Saturday. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is investigating the crash. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Investigators said at 11:30 p.m., deputies...
2 hurt in Cherokee County fire after 'explosion' from stove, resident tells authorities
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were taken to Grady Hospital after a Sunday fire sent flames through the entire home. The Cherokee County Fire Department said it happened at a home on East Cherokee Drive near Water Tank Road in Canton. Lt. Michael Sims said the residents told...
Rising crime makes it ‘almost impossible’ to live in their neighborhood anymore
ATLANTA — Residents of historic South Atlanta and Lakewood Heights in southeast Atlanta are saying it has become almost impossible for them to live there. Crime continues to rise, and some residential streets have turned into racetracks and party zones. 11Alive has been following the trends there for months...
Monroe Local News
URGENT: Walton County Animal Shelter is full, rescues and adopters desperately needed
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Oct. 17, 2022) – Bill Wise, Walton County Animal Control Assistant Director and animal rescue coordinator, said there are still many dogs and cats without interest and expired holds in the shelter. “The last adoptable kennel run just filled. There are many great dogs...
Smoke covers blocks of midtown Atlanta as building goes up in flames
ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters are trying to put out a massive blaze at a building in midtown. The building is located on 12th Street NE near Peachtree Walk NE. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Video obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows huge flames...
Road-rage crash turns fatal on I-85 South in Gwinnett, GSP says
All southbound lanes of I-85 have reopened after a fatal crash Tuesday that began as road rage in Gwinnett County, officials said.
fox5atlanta.com
Sheriff: Douglas County man missing for over a week
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Douglas County deputies are asking the public for help finding a man who hasn't been seen in over a week. Officials say Cody Lee Higgins was reported missing on Saturday, Oct. 15 after he left the location where he was living near Village Entrance Road and Mann Road. Higgins was last seen on Oct. 8.
