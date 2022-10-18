ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Monroe Local News

Gwinnett Yellow River Trick-or-Treatment Fall Festival Saturday, Oct. 29

Learn, play, and enjoy fair food at one of Gwinnett’s state-of the-art facilities! Join the Department of Water Resources for the Yellow River Trick-or-Treatment Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10:00am to 2:00pm. Costumes are welcome during this free, family-friendly event. Tours will be offered throughout the day,...
LILBURN, GA
11Alive

Fire causes heavy damage at Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q

CANTON, Ga. — A popular north Georgia barbecue restaurant caught fire Sunday morning causing extensive damage, officials said. Cherokee County firefighters responded to Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q around 1 a.m. off Marietta Highway in Canton. The first crew on scene "made an aggressive interior attack" while searching for victims, they...
CANTON, GA
Monroe Local News

UPDATE: WCSO confirms pedestrian crash is a fatality

UPDATE: (OCT. 20 – 8:45 p.m.) Walton County Sheriff’s Office confirms the pedestrian crash in the area off Highwy 81 south near Hightower Trail is a fatality. Georgia State Patrol and WCSO are working the incident. Motorists are warned to expect complete and partial highway closures for the next hour.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Sheriff: Douglas County man missing for over a week

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Douglas County deputies are asking the public for help finding a man who hasn't been seen in over a week. Officials say Cody Lee Higgins was reported missing on Saturday, Oct. 15 after he left the location where he was living near Village Entrance Road and Mann Road. Higgins was last seen on Oct. 8.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy