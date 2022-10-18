Read full article on original website
Meta chief Marne Levine says metaverse will be ‘game changer for women’
Meta announced on Tuesday that its metaverse avatars will have legs, but it remains uncertain if that will also be true for the company’s $70 billion bet on a virtual world. Meta’s decision to go all-in on the Metaverse has caused its stock price to tank and led to ridicule from many quarters—but that hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm of chief business officer Marne Levine, who predicts the technology will especially benefit one segment of the population.
nftevening.com
Danny Cole Releases NFT Artwork In Partnership with Devotion: Splat!
New York based-artist Danny Cole has partnered with Devotion to drop a new NFT collection, Splat. This is the first project from NFT influencer Andrew Wang’s Web3 project, Devotion. In essence, the collection features 1,000 Soup Cans which the buyer can “splat” on an NFT of their choice. If that made you think of the recent Van Gogh tomato soup incident, congratulations, you hit the nail on the head!
nftevening.com
Vayner3 and Cheetos Launch “Chesterville” in Horizon Worlds Metaverse
Cheetos are coming to the metaverse, with an exciting virtual reality experience called ‘Chesterville’ in Meta’s Horizon Worlds. Vayner3, the web3 consultancy under VaynerX, is leading the development and management of the metaverse world. What’s more, in Chesterville, players can embrace their inner Chester Cheetah – the famous crunchy corn puff snack’s mascot – and have fun in a mischievous Halloween setting.
nftevening.com
Alien Worlds Introduces In-Game DAOs To Control Huge Funds
Alien Worlds has announced the launch of its in-game DAOs, introducing an innovative gaming experience. It is safe to say that this is a first for the Web3 and gaming industries. These new in-game DAOs, called “Planetary Syndicates” will enable players to govern their own communities, manage their assets and more.
nftevening.com
Y00ts Yacht Club On ETH Pulls The Rug
Two NFT projects – y00ts Yacht Club and Project Kaito – have rug pulled in the past 24 hours. NFT Twitter detectives are calling out these two projects and the teams that have pulled this rug, demanding an explanation. Y00ts Yacht Club and Project Kaito Rug: What we...
nftevening.com
Stadium Status Members Club Los Angeles Teams Up With OneOf
The web3 world now has access to Stadium Status Members Club – a super exclusive private club in LA – thanks to NFT platform OneOf and hospitality agency Confirmed360. The web3-powered private members club is now accepting applicants. The first 100 lucky enough to join will earn the status of Founding Member and receive ultra-exclusive benefits. The cost to enter this exclusive members club is $25,000 but comes with amazing utility.
nftevening.com
Magic Eden Tease Details of a $1M Creator Monetization Hackathon
Magic Eden, one of the leading Solana NFT marketplaces, has announced an incredible one-million-dollar hackathon. The Creator Monetization Hackathon is a mind-blowing opportunity to develop long-term and impactful solutions for royalty enforcement and alternative business models. To clarify, the hackathon will allow creators and ecosystem partners the freedom to work in an open and creative environment. Additionally, several judges have signed up for the event, which promises to be an extraordinary meeting of minds.
dailycoin.com
Digital Arms Launches HNTR Token Bringing Real Firearm Brands to Web3
Digital Arms, the world’s first NFT armory, released its native crypto asset 12 pm UTC on Oct. 14, 2022 and sold its first NFT collection in 30minutes. Coinciding with the Hunter Token — also known by its ticker symbol, HNTR — launch, the Digital Arms marketplace went live on the same day with the sale of its “DogTags” collection, selling out in under 30 minutes.
dailyhodl.com
Looking Glass Labs Sets Launch Date for Alpha Release of Pocket Dimension Metaverse Assets
Holders will gain access to the alpha release on November 1, 2022, which is being designed to provide the highest resolution and most realistic metaverse experience technically possible today. Looking Glass Labs Ltd. (‘LGL’ or the ‘company’) (NEO: NFTX) (OTC: LGSLF) (FRA: H1N), a leading Web 3.0 platform specializing in...
thecoinradar.com
NFT project Azuki launches Physical Backed Token
The company said that the open-source token standard intends to tie a physical item to a digital token on the Ethereum blockchain. Anime-inspired nonfungible token (NFT) project Azuki has released a Physical Backed Token (PBT) — an open-source token standard that ties a physical item to a digital token on the Ethereum blockchain.
nftevening.com
Automobili Lamborghini – Drop 3: World Tour
Automobili Lamborghini today is presenting their highly anticipated NFT drops from their ‘The Epic Road Trip’ collection. These sensational NFTs are the newest in the innovative series from the legendary car manufacturer. To clarify, these NFTs will allow collectors to experience a breathtaking Lamborghini metaverse road trip on a world tour this month.
CoinDesk
How Co:Create Helps NFT Projects Launch Their Own Tokens
Co:Create co-founder & CEO Tara Fung discusses how the Co:Create protocol provides the infrastructure for non-fungible token (NFT) projects and Web3 brands to scale through launching their own native tokens. Plus, her take on the legal considerations of digital collectibles.
