On November 8th, Greene County voters will have the opportunity to cast a ballot about a new county jail. The proposed $12,685,000 facility would be located south of the law enforcement center administrative building on East Lincoln Way in Jefferson. The bond referendum would cover all expenses and furnishing for the new facility with 24 cells that would replace the current eight cell jail. Some of the reasons for a new jail that Greene County Sheriff Jack Williams has said includes aging infrastructure, the current facility is no longer in compliance with state code, and the county having to pay money to neighboring counties to hold inmates because the current jail has been at or over capacity for the past six years.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO