Jonathan Price
4d ago
he trying to look all tough,..I guaranteed he won't be looking like that when he get off that bluebird,..I can assure that
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New restaurant offering authentic Mexican food opens in MiddleburgDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Fleming Island loses heartbreaker against Creekside KnightsAnthony SalazarFleming Island, FL
Missing 82-year-old man found safe, Clay County Sheriff's Office saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Extra security planned for Middleburg High School after threatDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Related
Timber Farm brings the terror to Good Morning Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Terror on the Timber Farm takes a new twist on a haunted house with 4 haunted trails. Dawn Grant of Amelia Shotgun Sports visited GMJ Saturday morning to describe the activities that guests can experience when they venture into Terror on the Timber Farms. There are...
'You’re missing a big deal if you miss this': Breathtaking performances at NAS Jax Air Show
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pilots from all around the country and some from right here in Jacksonville took to the sky Saturday morning giving breathtaking performances for the 2022 NAS Jax Air Show. “Everybody should come out, you’re missing a big deal if you miss this," Skip Fallon, a Retired...
Judge denies motion of acquittal for Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Late in the second day of Noah Williams' trial, his attorneys asked Duval County Judge Jeb Branhem to acquit him, citing lack of evidence. Williams, whose rap name is Spinabenz, is best known for his viral song 'Who I Smoke.' He is standing trial for charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He faces up to 15 years on that charge.
Jacksonville man convicted of murder of former neighbor resentenced to life in prison
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man previously sentenced to death in the 2012 murder of his former neighbor will now spend the rest of his life in prison. Dennis Thurnado Glover was sentenced to death for first degree murder of 51-year-old Sandra Allen, according to a release from the State Attorney's Office.
Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz found not guilty on gun charges, avoids possible 30-year sentence
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Noah Williams, the Jacksonville rapper known as Spinabenz, has been found not guilty Thursday on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after a four-day trial. The rapper, who performs on the viral song 'Who I Smoke,' stood to face up to 30...
The Casanova Killer : The More Brutal Version of Ted Bundy
We often come across a dangerous criminal who makes the news headlines for the wrong reasons. But, in some cases, their crimes are so gruesome that just thinking about them sends chills down our spine. America encountered such a blood-turn-cold serial killer in 1974 when dead bodies began to pile up in multiple states. The whole country was in a state of frenzy, with the public petrified and the police baffled by the killings.
Black Voters Matter's bus arrives in Jacksonville ahead of midterms
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Black Voters Matter bus tour has made its way to Florida. The aim of the tour is to "mobilize Black voters and engage with policymakers, faith-based leaders, Black influencers and HBCU students leading up to the general election on November 8" according to the campaign.
Jury selected in gun possession trial of Jacksonville rapper Noah Williams, aka Spinabenz
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The jury has been selected in the high profile gun possession trial for Noah Williams, a Jacksonville rapper known as Spinabenz. Williams is featured on the viral song 'Who I Smoke,' which falls under the genre of drill rap, also called murder rap. These songs feature alleged gang members celebrating the deaths of rival gang members.
Caravan of tour buses arrive in Jacksonville with the words 'Black Voters Matter'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Did you see a caravan of tour buses Friday in Jacksonville with the words "Black Voters Matter" on the sides?. Dozens of people are traveling across the country to inspire Black people to head to the polls. They are the Arc of Voter Justice Tour, put on in part by The Reverend Jesse Jackson's organization.
Spotted: Andrew Jackson statue now sporting a pumpkin head
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A statue of the man Jacksonville is named after is now dressed in the spirit of the season. The tribute to Andrew Jackson is now wearing a pumpkin head mask and cape, as seen Friday on Water Street in Downtown Jacksonville. The statue of the 7th...
First Coast News
Uber drivers bleed money in Jacksonville traffic
When Uber drivers are waiting to pick up in traffic, they aren't making any money. Event traffic in downtown Jacksonville exacerbates that problem.
Jury selection for Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz's trial begins Monday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz, whose real name is Noah Williams, goes to trial Monday. Jury selection begins at 10 a.m., with only 49 jurors to choose from. Williams, a documented affiliate of a violent street...
News4Jax.com
‘Unprecedented’: NAS Jacksonville Air Show reaches ‘safety capacity’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The eagerly anticipated Naval Air Station Jacksonville Air Show, featuring the hometown Blue Angels, electrified and inspired the capacity crowd Saturday for the first time since the pandemic. Just after 1:30 p.m., NAS Jacksonville posted on social media that the air show had “reached its safety...
Action News Jax
Man shot while walking through Jacksonville park
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 11:50 p.m. Saturday night, officers responded to a shooting incident in the 1100 East 13th Street upon arrival officers located a male in his early twenties with a gunshot wound to his midsection. >>> STREAM...
Candidates for Jacksonville Sheriff take questions with just 17 days until election
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville sheriff candidates Lakesha Burton and T.K. Waters fielded questions Friday at the River Club about one of the city’s biggest concerns, crime. “Roughly about 15 teenagers have been murdered in this city and as a mother I'm outraged so on day one I'm going...
Action News Jax
Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians in Jacksonville Area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to Floridians who struggle with food insecurity this Saturday at the following locations: :. Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17 from 8:00 a.m. until supplies...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
12 of the Best Family Restaurants in Jacksonville, Florida
A trip to Florida with the kids is always exciting, whether it’s the theme parks, beaches or the warm weather to get yourself in the holiday spirit. There is, however, one other factor that is just as crucial: good food. If you find yourself exploring the city of Jacksonville,...
Toddler killed by car after walking away from disabled SUV and onto Florida highway
A 3-year-old girl was killed after being hit by a car while walking on a busy Florida highway on Wednesday night.
News4Jax.com
Game of the Week: Fernandina Beach ends Palatka’s perfect season
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – It wasn’t just the 43 times that Ta’Jon Nelms carried the ball that was impressive, nor was it the 194 yards the Fernandina Beach running back picked up on the ground. But the 5-foot-7, 190-pound Nelms refused time after time Friday night to...
Jaguars fall to Giants, marking 4th straight loss
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Live updates as the Jags face off with the Giants:
