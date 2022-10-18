Read full article on original website
Related
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Motorcyclist transported via air ambulance after crash in Loganville
LOGANVILLE, GA (Oct. 21, 2022) – A motorcyclist was transported via air ambulance Friday afternoon following a crash in Loganville. City of Loganville spokesman Robbie Schwartz said the crash involved a collision between the motocycle and a truck at the red light at Kroger. He said the motorcycle rider was transported from the scene via life flight with serious injuries.
fox5atlanta.com
GSP: Pedestrian killed in Walton County car crash
WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia State Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Walton County. The Georgia State Patrol says the deadly crash happened on State Route 81. According to investigators, the pedestrian was cross the roadway when he was struck by a truck traveling north,...
Monroe Local News
UPDATE: 72-year-old Oxford man dies in pedestrian fatality in Walton County
UPDATE: (Oct. 21) – The victim in the fatal pedestrian crash last night was identified as Daniel Sweat, 72, of Oxford. Georgia State Patrol Post 46 Assistant Commander Sgt. Richard Thacker confirmed his next of kin have been notified. “At approximately 1932 hours, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office requested...
Fire causes heavy damage at Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q
CANTON, Ga. — A popular north Georgia barbecue restaurant caught fire Sunday morning causing extensive damage, officials said. Cherokee County firefighters responded to Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q around 1 a.m. off Marietta Highway in Canton. The first crew on scene "made an aggressive interior attack" while searching for victims, they...
accesswdun.com
Flowery Branch home damaged by fire
Hall County firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday night in Flowery Branch. A call came in about 9:20 p.m. that a house was on fire in the 7200 block of Williams Road, according to a news release from Hall County Fire Rescue. Crews attacked the bulk of the fire toward the right side of the residence. The flames were extinguished quickly. No one was inside the home.
nowhabersham.com
Driver injured in rollover accident on Paradise Valley Road
The Georgia State Patrol has released the name of the driver who was injured in a single-vehicle accident Friday in White County. Tasha Williams of Dawsonville was hurt when the Ford Fusion she was driving struck a deer in a curve on Paradise Valley Road and rolled down an embankment.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Overnight fire injures 1 firefighter and displaces family of 5 in Loganville
LOGANVILLE, GA (Oct. 21, 2022) – One firefighter from Walton County Fire Rescue received minor injuries in an overnight fire at 4285 Eddie Byrd Lane. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said the incident happened when WCFR was assisting Loganville Fire Department on a house fire in the 4200 block of Eddie Byrd Lane in the city of Loganville, at 2:29 a.m. this morning.
Gwinnett County cabinet shop damaged by fire
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A cabinet shop in Buford caught fire on Thursday evening, according to Gwinnett County fire officials. Fire officials arrived at Stone Creek Cabinetry & Millworks on Tuggle Greer Drive at around 6:30 p.m. and found the business with heavy smoke. A worker on the scene...
fox5atlanta.com
Police make shocking discovery in case of missing Douglasville teen
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - The search for missing 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri took an unexpected turn when Douglasville police said they found human remains in the area the teen was last seen. On Oct. 22, officers discovered remains between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard. They have not concluded that the body belonged...
Pops of ammunition heard at fire that sent 2 to hospital, Cherokee County officials say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services are battling a fire that occurred overnight, Shift Commander Chad Davis confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Davis, fire officials responded to a call regarding a house...
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: 2 Monroe arrested for Fentanyl possession; slew of arrests following DUI accidents / traffic stops
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Wednesday, Oct. 1 to Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2022. ZONE 5. Arrest- 30-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence...
Retired GBI profiler recalls tragic case that created Georgia’s Amber Alert system, 25 years later
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — It’s been 25 years since the murder that started “Levi’s Call,” the Georgia alert that helps save missing children. The murder of Levi Frady, who disappeared in Forsyth County, is still unsolved. Channel 2′s Larry Spruill talked to retired Georgia Bureau...
Monroe Local News
Good Samaritans help Gwinnett police officer in distress
(Lawrenceville, Ga., October 21, 2022) – On July 25, 2022 Gwinnett Police Officer Anderson #2043 was attempting to arrest an armed robbery suspect and was violently assaulted while making the arrest. Two citizens who lived nearby assisted Ofc. Anderson to subdue the suspect, who was armed with a handgun, and likely saved the officer’s life.
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Entering autos; theft reports and slew of arrests from traffic stops
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Oct. 13 – 18, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. ZONE 1. Entering Auto- Deputies took a report at a residence on Waters...
Police searching for suspect who fired shots into Coca-Cola Roxy at The Battery
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police are currently trying to identify a suspect who fired multiple shots into the Coca-Cola Roxy theater inside the Battery Atlanta on Saturday morning around 10:30 a.m. There were no injuries reported, according to police. A glass window was seen shattered on one...
UPDATE: Driver ejected, killed in crash on I-85 in Gwinnett County identified
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a man was killed when he was ejected from his car during a crash on I-85 in Gwinnett County. Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. reported on the crash on the southbound lanes near Beaver Ruin Road Tuesday afternoon. Police said they...
Driver dies after being ejected in crash on I-85 in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County. Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. reported on the crash on the southbound lanes near Beaver Ruin Road Tuesday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. One of...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Passenger throws gun out of window during pursuit; cars racing ends in fatality; juvenile assaults caretaker
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 6 – 13, 2022. Due to the length, this report was split into five parts. This is the fifth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Damage to Property –...
Human remains found near missing Douglasville teen’s last known location
Just over three weeks after a Douglasville teen was reported missing, human remains have been found near one of his last known locations, police announced.
fox5atlanta.com
Levi Frady case: Georgia 11-year-old's disappearance, death still mysterious 25 years later
ATLANTA - Levi Frady was reported missing in Forsyth County on Oct. 22, 1997. His body was found the next day. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still searching for leads in the 11-year-old boy's disappearance and death. Here's what investigators know about that day 25 years ago. Who was...
Comments / 0