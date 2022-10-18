ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, GA

Monroe Local News

Breaking: Motorcyclist transported via air ambulance after crash in Loganville

LOGANVILLE, GA (Oct. 21, 2022) – A motorcyclist was transported via air ambulance Friday afternoon following a crash in Loganville. City of Loganville spokesman Robbie Schwartz said the crash involved a collision between the motocycle and a truck at the red light at Kroger. He said the motorcycle rider was transported from the scene via life flight with serious injuries.
LOGANVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

GSP: Pedestrian killed in Walton County car crash

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia State Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Walton County. The Georgia State Patrol says the deadly crash happened on State Route 81. According to investigators, the pedestrian was cross the roadway when he was struck by a truck traveling north,...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Fire causes heavy damage at Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q

CANTON, Ga. — A popular north Georgia barbecue restaurant caught fire Sunday morning causing extensive damage, officials said. Cherokee County firefighters responded to Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q around 1 a.m. off Marietta Highway in Canton. The first crew on scene "made an aggressive interior attack" while searching for victims, they...
CANTON, GA
accesswdun.com

Flowery Branch home damaged by fire

Hall County firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday night in Flowery Branch. A call came in about 9:20 p.m. that a house was on fire in the 7200 block of Williams Road, according to a news release from Hall County Fire Rescue. Crews attacked the bulk of the fire toward the right side of the residence. The flames were extinguished quickly. No one was inside the home.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
nowhabersham.com

Driver injured in rollover accident on Paradise Valley Road

The Georgia State Patrol has released the name of the driver who was injured in a single-vehicle accident Friday in White County. Tasha Williams of Dawsonville was hurt when the Ford Fusion she was driving struck a deer in a curve on Paradise Valley Road and rolled down an embankment.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Overnight fire injures 1 firefighter and displaces family of 5 in Loganville

LOGANVILLE, GA (Oct. 21, 2022) – One firefighter from Walton County Fire Rescue received minor injuries in an overnight fire at 4285 Eddie Byrd Lane. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said the incident happened when WCFR was assisting Loganville Fire Department on a house fire in the 4200 block of Eddie Byrd Lane in the city of Loganville, at 2:29 a.m. this morning.
LOGANVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police make shocking discovery in case of missing Douglasville teen

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - The search for missing 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri took an unexpected turn when Douglasville police said they found human remains in the area the teen was last seen. On Oct. 22, officers discovered remains between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard. They have not concluded that the body belonged...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Good Samaritans help Gwinnett police officer in distress

(Lawrenceville, Ga., October 21, 2022) – On July 25, 2022 Gwinnett Police Officer Anderson #2043 was attempting to arrest an armed robbery suspect and was violently assaulted while making the arrest. Two citizens who lived nearby assisted Ofc. Anderson to subdue the suspect, who was armed with a handgun, and likely saved the officer’s life.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA

