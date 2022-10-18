‘I am disappointed’: Here’s what Broncos Nathaniel Hackett said after OT loss

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Criticism is pouring in from Broncos Country after another loss . The Denver Broncos are now 2-4 on the season after losing in overtime to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

Social media has been filled with finger-pointing at the Broncos, with much of the blame directed at coach to Nathaniel Hackett and quarterback Russell Wilson .

What did Hackett say after the loss?

Hackett had a lot to say following Monday night’s loss during the post-game news conference.

“It is very disappointing. I think all those guys know that. They are disappointed, I am disappointed. We have to look from within, every single person has to look at themselves, how we can all get better,” Hackett said.

He said there are so many different things the team needs to correct in order to move forward.

“Whether it is the penalties, or whether it is the self-inflicted wounds, what we can correct to be able to move forward. There is still a lot of football left and we have to grow. We have to be better as a team all around. It starts with me and the offense,” Hackett said. “We have to keep the defense off the field. Special teams has to be better. So many different things. We’re always hard on ourselves. We will be sure to correct those things and make sure we move forward and get better.”

Overall, Hackett said progression starts with him as the coach.

“This is very disappointing. We need to have a lot more urgency across the board. It starts with me as a coach, going to all of our other coaches, and then the players. The players need to be more urgent. We had some opportunities there, and we have to execute at a higher level. We have to come up with some better plays,” Hackett explained.

The Broncos look to bounce back on Sunday against the New York Jets at 2:05 p.m. The Jets have won three straight games and are 4-2.

Orange and Blue Report

Whether you want to keep up with scores or stats, or even injuries and standings, FOX31 has you covered with the Orange & Blue Report .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.