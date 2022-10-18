Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Brush fire causes delays in White Pine
WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - White Pine Fire Department crews responded to a brush fire on Saturday night at around 8:00 p.m., according to a statement from WPFD crews. The fire is in the area of Baker Springs Road near the Jefferson County line. “Please seek alternative routes and avoid...
1450wlaf.com
One person injured as car veers off four lane at Hunters Branch Road
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A black compact car veered off the Jacksboro Highway near Hunters Branch Road just after 1:30 Sunday afternoon injuring one person. First Responders with La Follette Fire, Police and the Campbell County Ambulance Service answered the call along with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.
WBIR
New traffic study in Morristown looks to improve roads and highways
"Our population swells by 18,000 every day from people who drive here to work. Over half of our workforce doesn't live in Hamblen County," said Mayor Chesney.
Rare October snow seen in parts of East Tennessee
Overnight temperatures on Tuesday dropped across the region and some areas received a dusting of snowfall, a rarity for this time of year in East Tennessee.
It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
Gatlinburg Treehouse owner has deep East Tennessee roots
It's one of the most beautiful times of the year in and around the Smoky Mountains.
wvlt.tv
Afternoons are gradually warming in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - From freezing to 60s today, at least the afternoons are gradually warming for now, but the mornings slowly catch up in your First Alert 8-Day Planner. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the...
220-pound Black Bear killed by car in the Smokies
A Great Smoky Mountains National Park spokesperson confirmed Friday that a female Black Bear has been hit and killed on the Gatlinburg Bypass
East Tennessee veterans lose Blount County home in fire
Jack and Nancy McEntee lost their home in Blount County on Oct. 14 when an electrical issue started a fire.
Saturday kicks off hot air balloon festival in Dandridge
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — People in Jefferson County may have spotted some colorful spots in the sky on Saturday. It was part of the Lakeside of the Smokies Balloonfest — one of the biggest festivals in Dandridge. The event included around 20 hot air balloons, but some stayed on...
newstalk987.com
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Issues a Silver Alert for a Missing 95 Year-Old Loudon County Man
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issues a Silver Alert for a missing 95 year-old Loudon County man. Robert Spall has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance. He is 5’8” and weighs 140 lbs. and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He...
KPD: Two people taken to hospital, one in critical condition, after I-40 East crash near Strawberry Plains
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation said there was a significant, multivehicle crash on I-40 East Sunday afternoon. They said the crash temporarily closed the highway near the Strawberry Plains exit and backed traffic up past the I-640 interchange. By 4:45 p.m. they said one lane was...
WBIR
Tennessee football brings record-breaking sales for businesses on Cumberland Ave.
Tennessee football is bringing record-breaking sales for businesses on Cumberland Avenue. They said they have to take on more staff to prepare for the crowds.
WBIR
Kids are sleeping in the Knox County DCS office while it struggles to find homes, state leaders say
A Knoxville lawmaker said there's evidence a 5-year-old child has been sleeping there since July. A DCS leader said it's happening across the state.
WATE
Second floor damaged after fire in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The second floor of a building near Cherry Street received significant damage after a structure fire, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. Knox County 9-1-1 center received a call about a building on fire near the intersection of Cherry Street and East Magnolia Avenue. When...
wvlt.tv
Sevier County Fire Department names new tanker after fallen firefighter
Knoxville is now home to a professional soccer team. ‘Worth It’ raises awareness for teen suicide just weeks after a local high school girl dies by suicide. Nicky Anosike is getting back to basketball by training youth athletes. Updated: 11 hours ago. The mother of two says she is...
wvlt.tv
Giraffe at Zoo Knoxville placed under hospice care
A Morristown woman was shot in the face Wednesday, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. Zoo Knoxville giraffe placed under hospice care due to health. Zoo officials said the Jumbe has had difficulty lying down to rest at night, prompting his caretakers to transition him to hospice care.
wymt.com
Southern Ky. school district bus involved in crash
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County Public Schools bus was in involved in a crash Thursday morning. London-Laurel Rescue Squad officials said they were called out to American Greeting Card Road a little after 8:30 a.m. No children were on board the bus at the time of the...
Cars and Coffee event returns, bringing hundreds of enthusiasts to West Town Mall
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Malls are usually packed Sunday morning, as crowds fill the stores searching for deals over the weekend. But on Oct. 23, West Town Mall was especially packed when hundreds of car enthusiasts flocked to the parking lot for the return of Cars and Coffee. The regular...
How ‘mulching’ leaves impact the environment
As the leaves begin to fall, an easy first approach is to get rid of the leaves, but there are some reasons to think twice before 'mulching' or throwing them away.
