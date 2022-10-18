ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wvlt.tv

Brush fire causes delays in White Pine

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - White Pine Fire Department crews responded to a brush fire on Saturday night at around 8:00 p.m., according to a statement from WPFD crews. The fire is in the area of Baker Springs Road near the Jefferson County line. “Please seek alternative routes and avoid...
WHITE PINE, TN
1450wlaf.com

One person injured as car veers off four lane at Hunters Branch Road

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A black compact car veered off the Jacksboro Highway near Hunters Branch Road just after 1:30 Sunday afternoon injuring one person. First Responders with La Follette Fire, Police and the Campbell County Ambulance Service answered the call along with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
WBIR

It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Afternoons are gradually warming in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - From freezing to 60s today, at least the afternoons are gradually warming for now, but the mornings slowly catch up in your First Alert 8-Day Planner. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Saturday kicks off hot air balloon festival in Dandridge

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — People in Jefferson County may have spotted some colorful spots in the sky on Saturday. It was part of the Lakeside of the Smokies Balloonfest — one of the biggest festivals in Dandridge. The event included around 20 hot air balloons, but some stayed on...
DANDRIDGE, TN
WATE

Second floor damaged after fire in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The second floor of a building near Cherry Street received significant damage after a structure fire, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. Knox County 9-1-1 center received a call about a building on fire near the intersection of Cherry Street and East Magnolia Avenue. When...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Giraffe at Zoo Knoxville placed under hospice care

A Morristown woman was shot in the face Wednesday, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. Zoo Knoxville giraffe placed under hospice care due to health. Zoo officials said the Jumbe has had difficulty lying down to rest at night, prompting his caretakers to transition him to hospice care.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Southern Ky. school district bus involved in crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County Public Schools bus was in involved in a crash Thursday morning. London-Laurel Rescue Squad officials said they were called out to American Greeting Card Road a little after 8:30 a.m. No children were on board the bus at the time of the...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

