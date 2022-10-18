Read full article on original website
Panthers’ Sean Payton interest slapped with harsh reality after Christian McCaffrey trade
The Carolina Panthers are finally entering a much-needed rebuild. The departures of head coach Matt Rhule and star RB Christian McCaffrey are clear indicators that this is actually happening. They are looking to start over and try and build a brand-new team, and hopefully with a brand-new coach. One of...
Chiefs making bombshell change to Patrick Mahomes-led offense
Six weeks into the season, and it’s fair to say that the Kansas City Chiefs offense has adjusted to life without Tyreek Hill. The speedy wide receiver’s departure had fans thinking that the offense would finally crumble. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, as Patrick Mahomes continues to work his magic on that side of the ball.
3 clear reasons Christian McCaffrey trade turns 49ers into NFC favorites
The San Francisco 49ers’ trade for running back Christian McCaffrey was an all-in effort to right a ship that had nearly run aground. That’s mainly due to a litany of injury issues and a faltering offense. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch feel the squad is talented enough to win the Super Bowl in 2022. This McCaffrey signing is their attempt to get the team over the hump. We’ll try to look at three reasons why this Christian McCaffrey trade does make the 49ers NFC favorites.
Myles Garrett, Kevin Stefanski address screaming in locker room after loss to Ravens
The Cleveland Browns dropped to 2-5 on the season following a 23-20 loss to their division rival, the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday afternoon. After the game, Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski were heard screaming at one another in the locker room. Of course, that prompted questions from the media […] The post Myles Garrett, Kevin Stefanski address screaming in locker room after loss to Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Lions vs. Cowboys prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022
The Detroit Lions (1-4) come off their bye to face the Dallas Cowboys (4-2). Kickoff is scheduled for 1 pm ET. Below we continue our NFL odds series with a Lions-Cowboys prediction and pick. Detroit is 1-4 coming off their bye week and has lost three consecutive games. The Lions...
REPORT: New 49ers star Christian McCaffrey’s status for Week 7 vs. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
The San Francisco 49ers just got a whole lot better with Christian McCaffrey in the mix. Niners fans everywhere have been anticipating when their new star will take the field for the first time following his blockbuster trade, and as it turns out, the wait is about to be over.
49ers fans erupt after San Francisco swings big with Christian McCaffrey trade
The San Francisco 49ers have done it. They have just won the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes, landing the talented running back via a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in...
Christian McCaffrey shocking 49ers trade rumors should fire up San Fran fans
As the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline looms, one Pro Bowl running back has been the topic of great speculation and discussion. In a recent article on The Athletic, Senior Columnist Tim Kawakami discussed the possibility that the San Francisco 49ers could be a logical landing spot for running back Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers.
LSU football’s Brian Kelly continues rant about instant replay after questionable call in win over Florida
LSU football head coach Brian Kelly is not a fan of instant replay. Kelly, whose Tigers squad had to deal with as many as five stoppages of play due to replay during this past weekend’s win over the Florida Gators, sounded off on the concept during an appearance on his radio show ahead of a huge game vs. Ole Miss. Here’s what the LSU football head coach had to say, per Yahoo Sports.
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey traded to 49ers in blockbuster deal
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Carolina Panthers have traded running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for multiple draft picks. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has shared the 49ers will be sending a second-round pick in 2023, a third-round pick in 2023, and a fourth-round pick in 2023. Plus, a fifth-rounder in 2024 in exchange for the Pro Bowl running back.
The true severity of Russell Wilson’s hamstring injury he shockingly wanted to play with
The hits keep coming for Russell Wilson, both on and off the field. Amidst a nightmarish beginning to his Denver Broncos career, he’s now dealing with an injury that will keep him from taking the field in Week 7. Wilson has a partially torn hamstring, which is a type...
Carolina Panthers head coach suggests PJ Walker will likely keep starting QB job in Week 8
Despite the Carolina Panthers possibly having both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold available next week, interim head coach Steve Wilks
Titans’ Derrick Henry speaks out on Tennessee’s recent dominance against rival Colts
Following a 19-10 victory on Sunday over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry spoke to the media about the win and shared his feelings toward the AFC South rival. “They’re never gonna go away,” said Henry via Paul Kuharsky. “They are a tough team...
Meet the billionaires who own NFL teams
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder may not be on the formal agenda when his counterparts meet in New York on Tuesday. His name is sure to come up anyway. Snyder is the subject of multiple ongoing investigations by Congress and the league, and his status got renewed scrutiny last week following an ESPN report detailing his efforts […]
Chargers star JC Jackson carted off after suffering non-contact knee injury vs. Seahawks
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback JC Jackson was carted off the field during the Week 7 clash against the Seattle Seahawks after going down with a non-contact knee injury during the second quarter. According to Ian Rapoport, Jackson went down while on the field and immediately grabbed at his knee. The cart came out after he […] The post Chargers star JC Jackson carted off after suffering non-contact knee injury vs. Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jets RB Breece Hall carted to locker room, out with knee injury vs. Broncos
Breece Hall was ruled out for the rest of the New York Jets’ game against the Denver Broncos after sustaining a knee injury in the second quarter Sunday. The rookie running back was slow to get up after a two-yard run near the Jets sideline. After being helped off the field, Hall was unable to walk to the dressing room and had to be placed on a cart.
Terry McLaurin sounds off on Commanders’ huge upset victory over Aaron Rodgers, Packers
Terry McLaurin couldn’t be prouder of the Washington Commanders after the team just handed Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers their third straight loss in Week 7. The Commanders themselves have finally won back-to-back as well after a rather chaotic start to the campaign. They won their opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars but then […] The post Terry McLaurin sounds off on Commanders’ huge upset victory over Aaron Rodgers, Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders’ Derek Carr returns to play after crushing hit left him down vs. Texans
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr took a big hit early in the Week 7 clash against the Houston Texans and was down on the field while trainers came to examine him. The injury occurred on the Raiders’ opening drive of the game, and while Carr was able to get up and jog off under his own power, backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham entered the game to replace him, according to Vincent Bonsignore.
DK Metcalf carted off field with injury, ruled out for the game
The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf has been carted off of the field Sunday with an apparent knee injury. Metcalf has already been ruled out for the remainder of the game. Seahawks WR DK Metcalf has been ruled out for the remainder of today's game with a knee injury (via @NFLonFOX)pic.twitter.com/djzfaGHEVo — B/R Gridiron […] The post DK Metcalf carted off field with injury, ruled out for the game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best trades Cowboys must make before 2022 NFL trade deadline
As the 2022 NFL trade deadline bears down on the Dallas Cowboys, America’s Team is unexpectedly in a buyer’s position. Having successfully navigated a serious injury at quarterback, the Cowboys are 4-2 with a chance to make a playoff push as the season wears on. To do that, they might need a little outside help. Dallas’ offense could use some juice, and the defense has weaknesses to address despite a great start to the year. These three players are some of the trade chips on the table at the NFL trade deadline this year that can take the Cowboys from good to great.
