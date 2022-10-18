ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Chiefs making bombshell change to Patrick Mahomes-led offense

Six weeks into the season, and it’s fair to say that the Kansas City Chiefs offense has adjusted to life without Tyreek Hill. The speedy wide receiver’s departure had fans thinking that the offense would finally crumble. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, as Patrick Mahomes continues to work his magic on that side of the ball.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

3 clear reasons Christian McCaffrey trade turns 49ers into NFC favorites

The San Francisco 49ers’ trade for running back Christian McCaffrey was an all-in effort to right a ship that had nearly run aground. That’s mainly due to a litany of injury issues and a faltering offense. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch feel the squad is talented enough to win the Super Bowl in 2022. This McCaffrey signing is their attempt to get the team over the hump. We’ll try to look at three reasons why this Christian McCaffrey trade does make the 49ers NFC favorites.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Myles Garrett, Kevin Stefanski address screaming in locker room after loss to Ravens

The Cleveland Browns dropped to 2-5 on the season following a 23-20 loss to their division rival, the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday afternoon. After the game, Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski were heard screaming at one another in the locker room. Of course, that prompted questions from the media […] The post Myles Garrett, Kevin Stefanski address screaming in locker room after loss to Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

LSU football’s Brian Kelly continues rant about instant replay after questionable call in win over Florida

LSU football head coach Brian Kelly is not a fan of instant replay. Kelly, whose Tigers squad had to deal with as many as five stoppages of play due to replay during this past weekend’s win over the Florida Gators, sounded off on the concept during an appearance on his radio show ahead of a huge game vs. Ole Miss. Here’s what the LSU football head coach had to say, per Yahoo Sports.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ClutchPoints

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey traded to 49ers in blockbuster deal

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Carolina Panthers have traded running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for multiple draft picks. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has shared the 49ers will be sending a second-round pick in 2023, a third-round pick in 2023, and a fourth-round pick in 2023. Plus, a fifth-rounder in 2024 in exchange for the Pro Bowl running back.
CHARLOTTE, NC
PIX11

Meet the billionaires who own NFL teams

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder may not be on the formal agenda when his counterparts meet in New York on Tuesday. His name is sure to come up anyway. Snyder is the subject of multiple ongoing investigations by Congress and the league, and his status got renewed scrutiny last week following an ESPN report detailing his efforts […]
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Chargers star JC Jackson carted off after suffering non-contact knee injury vs. Seahawks

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback JC Jackson was carted off the field during the Week 7 clash against the Seattle Seahawks after going down with a non-contact knee injury during the second quarter. According to Ian Rapoport, Jackson went down while on the field and immediately grabbed at his knee. The cart came out after he […] The post Chargers star JC Jackson carted off after suffering non-contact knee injury vs. Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Terry McLaurin sounds off on Commanders’ huge upset victory over Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Terry McLaurin couldn’t be prouder of the Washington Commanders after the team just handed Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers their third straight loss in Week 7. The Commanders themselves have finally won back-to-back as well after a rather chaotic start to the campaign. They won their opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars but then […] The post Terry McLaurin sounds off on Commanders’ huge upset victory over Aaron Rodgers, Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Raiders’ Derek Carr returns to play after crushing hit left him down vs. Texans

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr took a big hit early in the Week 7 clash against the Houston Texans and was down on the field while trainers came to examine him. The injury occurred on the Raiders’ opening drive of the game, and while Carr was able to get up and jog off under his own power, backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham entered the game to replace him, according to Vincent Bonsignore.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

DK Metcalf carted off field with injury, ruled out for the game

The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf has been carted off of the field Sunday with an apparent knee injury. Metcalf has already been ruled out for the remainder of the game. Seahawks WR DK Metcalf has been ruled out for the remainder of today's game with a knee injury (via @NFLonFOX)pic.twitter.com/djzfaGHEVo — B/R Gridiron […] The post DK Metcalf carted off field with injury, ruled out for the game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

3 best trades Cowboys must make before 2022 NFL trade deadline

As the 2022 NFL trade deadline bears down on the Dallas Cowboys, America’s Team is unexpectedly in a buyer’s position. Having successfully navigated a serious injury at quarterback, the Cowboys are 4-2 with a chance to make a playoff push as the season wears on. To do that, they might need a little outside help. Dallas’ offense could use some juice, and the defense has weaknesses to address despite a great start to the year. These three players are some of the trade chips on the table at the NFL trade deadline this year that can take the Cowboys from good to great.
DALLAS, TX
