Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
viatravelers.com
14 Best Day Trips from Charleston, South Carolina
If you’re planning fun and exciting day trips from Charleston and need some inspiration, you’ve landed in the right place. Whether you’re staying in downtown Charlestown, in the historic district, across the Cooper River in Mount Pleasant, or somewhere along the Ashley River or the South Carolina coastline, there are a wide array of places to visit from the Holy City.
live5news.com
Summerville restaurant to close Monday after 32 years
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A third-generation Summerville restaurant will serve its last sandwich on Monday after more than three decades in business. Philly’s owner Stefan Castellucci posted the news on the restaurant’s Facebook page Saturday night. “Except for my father’s Obituary, this is probably the hardest thing...
counton2.com
Democrats joined for annual Blue Jamboree Saturday in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Democratic leaders from across the state joined for a rally in North Charleston Saturday afternoon. According to the Charleston County Democratic Party, the organization hosted its annual Blue Jamboree Saturday at the Jenkins Youth and Family Village. CCDS calls the event one of the...
charlestondaily.net
Grand Opening: Studs on King Street in Charleston, SC
Studs, an upscale professional piercing shop has officially opened its 15th location since its launch in 2019. Other locations include New York, California, Washington, Tennessee, Florida, Massachusetts, Texas, and coming soon Wisconsin. Tagged as “Upgrade your Earscapes®”, Studs is a state-of-the-art experience in piercing. Check out this...
abcnews4.com
Massive grocery distribution on Friday at Liberty Hill
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Community Resource Center and Liberty Hill Academy will have a massive nutritional groceries distribution on Friday, October 21st. The distribution begins at noon until supplies last at Liberty Hill Academy in North Charleston.
Charleston Pride Week 2022 schedule
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Pride will host its annual Pride Week in November. Charleston Pride has hosted pride events for over a decade to empower and promote the visibility of the LGBTQIA+ community in Charleston. While the annual Pride Parade is held in June, the organization has planned a series of events in November […]
live5news.com
Crews clear disabled vehicle on the Ravenel bridge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a disabled vehicle has been cleared from the Ravenel bridge Saturday afternoon. The vehicle was stopped on the road and closed two US 17 southbound lanes by the Coleman Boulevard exit. The incident was reported at 5:01 p.m. and...
holycitysinner.com
Iron Rose, A “Southern Coastal Restaurant” is Now Open at The Mills House
The Mills House’s new signature restaurant, Iron Rose, is officially open to the public with breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch service. Led by food and beverage director Gary Mennie, Iron Rose will offer what the team says is “a clean, elevated take on Southern coastal cuisine inspired by the bounty of the Southeast’s farms and waters.”
If you've been looking for a new convenient place to do your grocery shopping in South Carolina, you may be interested to learn that a major discount grocery store chain recently opened another new location in the state. Read on to learn more.
Charleston, South Carolina deputies seeking information on 2010 murder
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help solving a 12-year-old murder case. On Oct. 23, 2010, Chad Montez Brown was found shot at a private party on Belgrade Avenue. Deputies responded to reports of gunshots at a party at Pythian Castle Hall in Charleston. Two victims […]
counton2.com
CPD investigating armed robbery on Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Friday night armed robbery on Johns Island. According to CPD, several individuals entered the La Tienda off of Maybank Highway and left with an undisclosed amount of money. CPD said that one of the suspects reportedly had...
Deputies investigate shooting at gas station in Wando
WANDO, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County deputies are investigating a Saturday morning shooting at a gas station in Wando. According to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting at Sphinx Gas Station on Highway 41 early Saturday morning. One person was reportedly shot. The condition of the victim is unknown. Limited details […]
holycitysinner.com
Southeastern Wildlife Exposition Returns in February for its 41st Celebration
The 2023 Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE) will take place from Friday, February 17th to Sunday, February 19th throughout the Holy City. VIP events for this 41st edition of SEWE will begin on Thursday, February 16th. Known as the southeast’s premier wildlife art show and outdoor event, SEWE will feature popular...
live5news.com
Charleston community hosts fundraiser to support youth programs
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Rosemont Neighborhood Council hosted its first-ever Prayer Breakfast Fundraiser Saturday morning. The goal of the event was to bring the community together and better it for the future. Organizers say the money will go towards a reading tutorial program after school twice a week, midnight...
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina Historical Society Announces 2022 Fall Tour
The South Carolina Historical Society (SCHS) today announced its 2022 Fall Tour, which will showcase a variety of architecturally and historically significant churches in downtown Charleston. The tour takes place on Saturday, November 12th from 10 am to 2 pm. During this self-guided tour, guests will explore churches of different...
live5news.com
Mother Emanuel AME Church members bless support beams as renovations begin
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A historic downtown Charleston church is gearing up for some renovations that members say are long overdue. Congregation and community members gathered at Mother Emanuel AME Church Sunday morning to bless support beams before they are placed inside the church. The renovation of the 129-year-old building...
charlestondaily.net
SC Ports developing near-dock rail at the Port of Charleston with $550M in funding
CHARLESTON, SC — OCT. 17, 2022 — With great support from South Carolina elected leaders, South Carolina Ports will soon have near-dock rail and an inner-harbor barge operation to ensure fluidity and capacity for the Southeast supply chain. SC Ports officials and elected officials gathered today in North...
counton2.com
Cool School: Ms. Rebecca Green
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Sunshine House on Leeds Avenue is truly a bright spot in North Charleston. News 2 got the chance to honor Ms. Rebecca Green who is celebrating 50 years with the Sunshine House. Speaking to Green’s coworkers, the impact that she has made, and continues...
probrewer.com
two SS Brewtech brewmaster fermenters and glycol chiller
Two SS Brewtech brewmaster fermenters and glycol chiller ( $2,800 ) glycol system just checked and working. chiller chills, pumps pump (pumps are new), temp controllers switch at correct time. located in North Charleston sc. Will not ship. pick up only.
abcnews4.com
Moncks Corner police working 'multiple collisions' on US-52; Delays expected
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Moncks Corner police are at the scene of multiple collisions on US-52 between Rembert C Dennis Boulevard and the base of the bridge at Hwy 402, the Town of Moncks Corner announced on Facebook late Friday afternoon. Delays are expected as crews continue to...
