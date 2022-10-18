ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

viatravelers.com

14 Best Day Trips from Charleston, South Carolina

If you’re planning fun and exciting day trips from Charleston and need some inspiration, you’ve landed in the right place. Whether you’re staying in downtown Charlestown, in the historic district, across the Cooper River in Mount Pleasant, or somewhere along the Ashley River or the South Carolina coastline, there are a wide array of places to visit from the Holy City.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Summerville restaurant to close Monday after 32 years

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A third-generation Summerville restaurant will serve its last sandwich on Monday after more than three decades in business. Philly’s owner Stefan Castellucci posted the news on the restaurant’s Facebook page Saturday night. “Except for my father’s Obituary, this is probably the hardest thing...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
charlestondaily.net

Grand Opening: Studs on King Street in Charleston, SC

Studs, an upscale professional piercing shop has officially opened its 15th location since its launch in 2019. Other locations include New York, California, Washington, Tennessee, Florida, Massachusetts, Texas, and coming soon Wisconsin. Tagged as “Upgrade your Earscapes®”, Studs is a state-of-the-art experience in piercing. Check out this...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Massive grocery distribution on Friday at Liberty Hill

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Community Resource Center and Liberty Hill Academy will have a massive nutritional groceries distribution on Friday, October 21st. The distribution begins at noon until supplies last at Liberty Hill Academy in North Charleston.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Pride Week 2022 schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Pride will host its annual Pride Week in November. Charleston Pride has hosted pride events for over a decade to empower and promote the visibility of the LGBTQIA+ community in Charleston. While the annual Pride Parade is held in June, the organization has planned a series of events in November […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Crews clear disabled vehicle on the Ravenel bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a disabled vehicle has been cleared from the Ravenel bridge Saturday afternoon. The vehicle was stopped on the road and closed two US 17 southbound lanes by the Coleman Boulevard exit. The incident was reported at 5:01 p.m. and...
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Iron Rose, A “Southern Coastal Restaurant” is Now Open at The Mills House

The Mills House’s new signature restaurant, Iron Rose, is officially open to the public with breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch service. Led by food and beverage director Gary Mennie, Iron Rose will offer what the team says is “a clean, elevated take on Southern coastal cuisine inspired by the bounty of the Southeast’s farms and waters.”
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

CPD investigating armed robbery on Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Friday night armed robbery on Johns Island. According to CPD, several individuals entered the La Tienda off of Maybank Highway and left with an undisclosed amount of money. CPD said that one of the suspects reportedly had...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies investigate shooting at gas station in Wando

WANDO, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County deputies are investigating a Saturday morning shooting at a gas station in Wando. According to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting at Sphinx Gas Station on Highway 41 early Saturday morning. One person was reportedly shot. The condition of the victim is unknown. Limited details […]
WANDO, SC
holycitysinner.com

Southeastern Wildlife Exposition Returns in February for its 41st Celebration

The 2023 Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE) will take place from Friday, February 17th to Sunday, February 19th throughout the Holy City. VIP events for this 41st edition of SEWE will begin on Thursday, February 16th. Known as the southeast’s premier wildlife art show and outdoor event, SEWE will feature popular...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston community hosts fundraiser to support youth programs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Rosemont Neighborhood Council hosted its first-ever Prayer Breakfast Fundraiser Saturday morning. The goal of the event was to bring the community together and better it for the future. Organizers say the money will go towards a reading tutorial program after school twice a week, midnight...
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

South Carolina Historical Society Announces 2022 Fall Tour

The South Carolina Historical Society (SCHS) today announced its 2022 Fall Tour, which will showcase a variety of architecturally and historically significant churches in downtown Charleston. The tour takes place on Saturday, November 12th from 10 am to 2 pm. During this self-guided tour, guests will explore churches of different...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Mother Emanuel AME Church members bless support beams as renovations begin

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A historic downtown Charleston church is gearing up for some renovations that members say are long overdue. Congregation and community members gathered at Mother Emanuel AME Church Sunday morning to bless support beams before they are placed inside the church. The renovation of the 129-year-old building...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Cool School: Ms. Rebecca Green

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Sunshine House on Leeds Avenue is truly a bright spot in North Charleston. News 2 got the chance to honor Ms. Rebecca Green who is celebrating 50 years with the Sunshine House. Speaking to Green’s coworkers, the impact that she has made, and continues...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

